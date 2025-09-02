Here is how we rank Celtic’s transfer business over the course of this summer transfer window.

It was a summer of dismay in the end for Celtic - and one that’s left punters raging after deadline day custard pies.

Anderlecht’s Kasper Dolberg, David Strelec and Sekou Mara were amongst the strikers to chose elsewhere over the Parkhead champions, who sold Adam Idah to Swansea City, running the risk of inexperienced duo Johnny Kenny and Shin Yamada being their only recognised centre forward options. David Datro Fofana then served the ultimate slap in the face, choosing Charlton on loan from Chelsea instead of Celtic. Kelechi Ihenacho’s contract at Sevilla has been ripped up amid rumours he’s heading for the club, but fan anger is in overdrive.

Supporters chanted ‘sack the board’ in August amid slow recruitment and a lack of clear first team strengthening. In total, they signed 10 players, including Hammarby winger Sebastian Tounekti on deadline day. It’s early yet, but here is how we rated the Celtic transfer business, based on quality of player, terms of deal and how efficiently it all came together.

Michel-Ange Balikwisha - 6/10

Early days for him but Celtic needed more reinforcements in attack. Again, sums up Celtic’s tired approach to recruitment. Linked for around 12 months and while fans did want to see this one done, the length of time it took knocks this down. Arrived after Champions League elimination and didn’t look up to speed in a dire draw with Rangers. Here for the long haul though and should add quality when fully firing.

Shin Yamada - 5/10

Has looked a raw product but for a low fee, you can see the ingredients for a Premiership standard player. Pace and power in his game, but will take time to adapt. Shouldn’t have been thinking about possibly making him striker number one.

Benjamin Nygren - 8/10

Best of the lot based on current showings. Played out of position in midfield but technical prowess clear. Pace a bit of an issue when wide but has looked classy on the ball for a low fee of £1.7m. Bargain, and done early, one bit of business they can be pleased with.

Hayato Inamura - 3/10

Baffling. Impressed in pre-season, then Rodgers said he needed a loan, then impressed again versus Livingston. Now staying put until January and already looks out of the manager’s thinking in terms of regular action. Doesn’t look a bad player but anybody’s guess who actually wanted him at Celtic.

Kieran Tierney - 7/10

The homecoming hero oozes quality but concerns over his fitness are not going away. Isn’t ready to play 90 minutes yet, and perhaps a yard of explosiveness has been lost. Still, hard pressed to find many better options for the left-back role.

Ross Doohan - 5/10

Third choice goalkeeper for UEFA squad quota purposes. A tick box exercise.

Callum Osmand - 3/10

Not his fault, but again, a project signing in a summer where first team quality was required. Striker hasn’t been around first team games and spotted playing against Clyde for the ‘B’ team. Won’t see him about for a while you would imagine but another who wasn’t loaned and now sits on the periphery for six months where development could stall.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey - 4/10

Not spotted him yet but again, not up to speed for the Champions League games when quality was needed, and that knocks him down purely on club not getting things done in an efficient manner. Not his fault but club needed someone in the here and now. How good he is we’re yet to see.

Marcelo Saracchi - 6/10

Tierney got them by in left-back for August and experienced cover has now arrived. Decent pedigree, one position they were covered enough in to wait until later in the window for the right man. Now to see how well he performs. Decent enough loan terms too to give them flexibility if things don’t work out, or possibly pursue permanent options.

Sebastian Tounekti - N/A

Here for about 10 seconds so too early to judge but Celtic have been made to sweat on the deal when there was no real need to be doing that.

Overall rank - 3/10

The worst window for the club in recent memory, which is maddening, considering it started with Tierney arriving for free. Now fans are up in arms and those who did arrive will likely have unfair expectations placed upon them. The thing is, had some of these recruits been made a month ago, Celtic probably have Champions League football and likely get the better of an out of sorts Rangers too. They are weaker than how they entered it, just like the winter.

Some decent captures in Nygren and Tierney but far too many projects in a time where the squad was in desperate need of strengthening. The striker situation is totally galling and how they let Idah go without knowing they had a replacement in the door, given that Kyogo isn’t even replaced yet, is shambolic. There is now some dread creeping in that with less than a year on his deal and uncertainty swirling round that, it’s a summer where the board have not matched’ Rodgers’ ambition, and with that, it could accelerate his second spell coming to an end.