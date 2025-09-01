It’s been a day of frustration for Celtic in the transfer market as their squad is left weaker.

Celtic have been left red-faced on the final day of the transfer window - as Peter Lawwell’s 2024 promise is left unable to stand up to scrutiny.

Brendan Rodgers has not hid from the fact that his squad needed bolstered, making that clear again after a dire 0-0 Premiership draw with Rangers on Sunday. That came after elimination from the Champions League on penalties to Kairat Almaty after drawing 0-0 over two legs, with deadline day bringing one final chance to make the signings needed.

Instead, with talisman Kyogo still not replaced after the January window, the club took a huge risk by selling Adam Idah to Swansea City without known replacements. It left inexperienced duo Shin Yamada and Johnny Kenny as the only recognised strikers at the club as custard pie after custard pie was served. Kasper Dolberg, David Strelec and Sekou Mara all were linked and went elsewhere, and perhaps most embarrassingly, David Datro Fofana is believed to have picked Charlton Athletic over Glasgow.

Celtic transfer promise broken

There have been claims of a late move for Kelechi Iheanacho of Sevilla, who’s struggled since working with Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City, and Middlesbrough were reported to have beaten them to his signature in January. His Sevilla contract has now been terminated to ease the pressure of signing him before the deadline.

But with 10 goals over the last two seasons, and now being tasked with being the main man as he takes Idah’s void in the squad, it’s hardly an upgrade on the likes of Kyogo netting 85 times in Hoops and doesn’t leave Rodgers’ side bolstered. Throw in a long-term injury to right-back Alistair Johnston, with youngster Colby Donovan now deputy with Anthony Ralston providing cover, this window has ripped up chairman Peter Lawwell’s previous message over commitment to upgrading the squad every transfer window. It has also brought with it issues from the winter window that have repeated themselves. Fans have already chanted ‘sack the board’ this summer over slow recruitment.

He said in the interim Report for the six months to December 31, 2023: “The Board recognises the inherent inefficiencies of holding excess cash, and, in conjunction with other cash commitments, the importance of investing in strengthening the team to deliver football success. The Board shares the frustrations of the supporters regarding the less than anticipated activity in the recent transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers on Celtic ambition

“Since the opening of the transfer window in June 2023, and up to the end of the winter transfer window which closed on 1st February 2024, we have committed £23.9m in player investment. Within this we renewed and extended the contracts of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liel Abada, Matt O’Riley, Anthony Ralston and Reo Hatate. The Board’s commitment is to strengthen and improve the playing squad in every transfer window and although resources were available, we were unable to further add to the squad due to the unavailability of identified targets.

“This was disappointing to us all, and never the intention. The January transfer window is notoriously difficult as clubs are very reluctant to let their best players go at such a crucial time of the season just as we are. Indeed, we resisted strong interest in our players from other clubs.”

Rodgers sent a dagger to the board over the window in July. He said after a pre-season thumping off Ajax: “It depends what your ambition is. If your ambition is to really progress and push forward, then we need to improve the squad. But I can't fault the players. The players that are here, they've been working so well, so hard and you see some of the play and how they work has been very, very good. However, if you want to progress, then, as I said, you need to bring in quality and that's something that we hopefully can do.”