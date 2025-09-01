Celtic have made their deadline day transfer unveiling a half-hour after the window officially shut.

Celtic have beaten the 11pm transfer deadline day klaxon to secure the signing of Tunisian international Sebastian Tounekti on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old left-sided winger - who can also be deployed on the right - joins the Hoops from Swedish side Hammarby IF in a deal worth around £5.5 million.

He previously spent the early part of his career in Norway, where he won two league titles with Bodo/Glimt. He’s also spent time out on loan at Dutch side FC Groningen and Ranheim in recent years.

Tounekti represented Norway at various youth levels before committing his international future to the African nation, making two senior appearances for his country to date.

He only joined Hammarby in February from Norwegian outfit Haugesund - making 23 appearances and scoring three goals - and departs with the Allvsenskan club sitting second in the table after 22 games.

A short statement released by Hammarby read: “Late on Monday it became clear that Celtic FC are buying Sebastian Tounekti. Good luck, Sebastian!”

What has Brendan Rodgers said about Sebastian Tounekti?

Rodgers told Celtic’s official website: “I’m really happy that Sebastian has joined the Club and I am sure he will be a really exciting addition to our squad. He will give us that real added attacking intent and I am sure he can make a big difference to us.

“He is a quick, clever winger who can operate on both sides, creating opportunities for himself and others. Myself and our coaches are really looking forward to working with Sebastian.”