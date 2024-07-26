Celtic could be an option for the youngster | SNS

Arsenal are said to have interest in a starlet Celtic have tabled a contract offer.

St Johnstone defender Callan Hamill is a transfer target for both Arsenal and Celtic - with each club making their own move for him.

The teenager has impressed in the youth academy at the Premiership club, and has attracted interest. The Athletic report that Arsenal have taken him to Germany with their U18s team to play games, something that was agreed with St Johnstone.

However, Celtic have now ‘tabled’ a three-year deal to try and land him for their youth system. Brendan Rodgers has used a variety of youngsters in pre-season but the likes of Rocco Vata and possibly Daniel Kelly have or could move on for game time elsewhere.

Head of the youth academy at St Johnstone, Alistair Stevenson, rates the defender highly. Speaking after his Scotland U15s call-up earlier this year, he talked up some of his best traits. He told club media: “Callan has been with us for four years. He has been doing well and has been making progress over the last four years. He has steadily improved and now has international recognition.

“It is fantastic for him, it is great for the club and huge for the academy. We’ve had international recognition before with Ross Sinclair and Kyle Thomson, two local goalkeepers. They have both played for the national squads. We have one or two others bubbling under the surface too.

“Callan played against Italy, Portugal and the USA in the three-country tournament. They won two games out of three and Callan captained the side on two occasions where he played the full game. He is a very good leader and very mature for his age. He is a good all-round player and we have him quicker and more intelligent in terms of how the game is played.

“Callan knows what is required of him. He is a bit of a student of the game in many ways and has a fantastic attitude. He is level-headed. The group get on so well together and they are pleased to see each other do well.