Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celtic travel to Perth to take on St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in their latest Scottish Premiership encounter this weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Champions-elect Celtic will aim to take another major stride towards retaining the Scottish Premiership title when they travel to Perth to face relegation-threatened St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers’ side bounced back from their disappointing Old Firm defeat to Rangers on home soil prior to the international break by sweeping aside Hearts 3-0 in an impressive victory last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In what will be a dress rehearsal ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final showdown between the two clubs in just over a fortnight’s time, the Hoops will the title is all-but wrapped up. However, Rodgers is likely to warn his players against showing any signs of complacency over the coming weeks.

Saints went down to a heavy defeat against Hibs at Easter Road last time out and are five points adrift at the bottom of the table in the battle to avoid the relegation from the top-flight. With games starting to run out, Simo Valikari’s men will need to produce a heroics performance in front of a sizeable travelling support, who have been handed three of the four stands for this game.

Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know ahead of the match, including what channel the game will be on and how to stream it:

What time does St Johnstone vs Celtic kick-off?

The Scottish Premiership encounter between St Johnstone vs Celtic will take place at McDiarmid Park, Perth, on Sunday, April 6. Kick-off is scheduled for 12.00pm (UK time).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I watch St Johnstone vs Celtic? Is it on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. If you’re a Sky TV customer, you can add the sports package to your plan for £22 extra per month. For new customers, subscriptions start at £35 per month. You can find out more about the packages on offer here.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning. Supporters can also tune into Sportscene highlights on BBC One Scotland from 11.35pm on Saturday night.

Is there a live stream for St Johnstone vs Celtic?

Celtic TV international subscribers can also stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio. Currently, there is no option to purchase a pay-per-view pass.

What is the early team news?

Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel faces an extended period of around “five to six weeks” on the treatment table due to a shoulder problem. Winger James Forrest is back fit and in contention to start. Liam Scales and Auston Trusty have both been recovering from recent knocks and are expected to be named in the matchday squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Johnstone will be without a trio of players with Croatian defender Bozo Mikulic, Sam McClelland and former Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu all sidelined through injury. Aaron Essell has left the club to join North Texas SC on loan for the MLS Next Pro season, while Dare Olufunwa had his contract terminated earlier this week.

ST JOHNSTONE 16/1 | DRAW 13/2 | CELTIC 1/7 *Odds provided by Bet365.com