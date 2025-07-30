The latest Celtic transfer headlines ahead of the Scottish Premiership season opening weekend.

Celtic are almost ready to return to the pitch and begin their Scottish Premiership title defence. Brendan Rodgers and his side have their sights set on a fifth consecutive trophy but will need to keep a close eye on Rangers as they enter the new season under new management and ownership.

The summer transfer action is also far from finished and Celtic will continue to navigate their way through the window once the Premiership season starts.

Before the action kicks into gear this weekend, we’ve rounded up the latest transfer stories for Celtic. Take a look below.

Celtic target receives rival bid after three Hoops rejections

Celtic remain keen on signing leading transfer target Jakob Breum from Go Ahead Eagles this summer. However, the situation is proving to be a tough nut to crack as the Hoops have now had three bids rejected by the Dutch side and a rival club is now in the picture.

Fresh reports have claimed that FC Twente have submitted an offer for Breum’s signature that is ‘higher’ than what the Hoops initially offered. Celtic kicked their bidding off with a £1.5 million offer but had it ‘laughingly rejected’ according to Dutch media.

They have since reportedly offer £1.75 million and £3 million but Go Ahead are firm on their expectation of £6 million.

The club’s technical director Jan Willem van Dop has revealed that Eredivisie rivals Twente have made contact and come up with their own offer. Jan Streuer, technical manager of Twente, reportedly enquired about another player but then brought up Breum.

“And then he had a second question and that was Jakob Breum. I say, ‘Well, obviously that’s something to talk about if the price is right’,” Van Dop told Oosttribune (via The National).

“And we didn’t get out of that. What to me was the only positive of that was, that they offered at least already above the official offer that was ever made by Celtic. Because that was one and a half million. So his thinking was higher.

“I at least indicated that we did not go along with the bid that they made. And coincidentally this morning, obviously we still had the agent on the line who hopes that he will go that way.”

EFL club enquire about Celtic defender

Recently relegated EFL side Plymouth Argyle have enquired about signing Celtic defender Stephen Welsh on loan for the 2025/26 season. Initially reported by Sky Sports, Anthony Joseph has said that the Pilgrims have ‘made a loan offer’ for Welsh, while Celtic are currently ‘considering’ their proposal.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan with Belgian side KV Mechelen but couldn’t reach an agreement with the Scottish champions over a permanent deal. Welsh has two years left on his current contract.

Plymouth Live has followed up with further detail on this transfer story, claiming the Pilgrims’ interest is currently ‘at an early stage’.

