Josh Brownhill has been linked with a move to Celtic after leaving Burnley this summer.

Celtic have been linked with an 18-goal midfielder this summer

A 29-year-old footballer with four years of Premier League experience and 342 appearances in England’s top two divisions has confirmed that he’ll be a free agent this summer, fuelling speculation of a potential Celtic transfer.

Josh Brownhill, scored 18 goals for Burnley in the Championship last term and was the Clarets star performer in a campaign which saw them secure an instant return to the Premier League.

He’s spent the last five years of his career playing for Burnley but has decided after winning promotion that he’s ready for a new challenge away from Lancashire next season.

Josh Brownhill shares emotional exit message on social media

Josh Brownhill has announced his decision to leave Burnley on social media. The midfielder, who captained the side to a second place finish, posted on X: “To Burnley Football Club and all the mighty Clarets.

"After five-and-a-half incredible years at this fantastic club, I’ve come to the unbelievably difficult decision that now is the right time for me to start the next part of my journey in football.Burnley is a place that has allowed me to develop, grow and build friends for the rest of my life – not just on the pitch, but within the fantastic community as well. The memories I’ve created during my time at the club have been amazing.

"My decision has only ever been about me wanting to challenge myself further and continue to grow as a person and a professional. I feel that a new project at this point in my career simply allows me to do that.To all the managers, coaches, staff and teammates I’ve had the honour of working with – thank you!

"I also want to say a big thank you to Scott Parker and Alan Pace who have been supportive of my decision and who I will always have the highest respect for.

"To the fans, I really want you to know that I understand and value what Burnley is to its people and will be forever grateful to you all. From watching the community coming together through Covid and seeing how hard you all work to be able to travel around the country supporting your team. To wear the captain’s armband for this club was a real honour and something I felt privileged to do every day. From big goals in critical moments, trying to drive high standards every day and displaying the values of the community through my work on the pitch – I hope you can see as fans that I have always given my all for this great club and all it stands for.

"Lastly, it really felt like the perfect way to sign off my time at Burnley, by scoring two goals in my last game at Turf Moor, while captaining and being promoted into the Premier League with 100 points for a second time. If Carlsberg did endings for me, this was it and something I will never, ever forget! Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

What next for Josh Brownhill?

Josh Brownhill’s decision to leave Burnley comes as a huge blow to the Clarets ahead of their Premier League return but for Celtic and West Ham it offers them an opportunity to sign an in-form midfielder for free. Record Sport has long speculated that Brownhill is a player that Brendan Rodgers admires and based off last season’s showing, he’d be a worthwhile addition that’d boost the Hoops title chances once again.

Brownhill boasts an overall record of 32 goals and 23 assists in 211 matches for Burnley, scoring 18 times and contributing six assists in his final league season at Turf Moor.