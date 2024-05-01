The star has impressed down south

Celtic have been told they may need to move quickly if they want to secure a goalkeeping target.

Asmir Begovic has shone for QPR this season after leaving Everton last summer, following a two-year stay at Goodison Park. He counts Portsmouth, Stoke City, Chelsea and others on his CV, with the goalkeeper an experienced option at 36.

Brendan Rodgers will be on the lookout for a new Celtic number one this summer with Joe Hart deciding to retire. A number of names have been linked with taking over his mantle, with the former Chelsea and Everton stopper Begovic the latest.

Former England player Carlton Palmer has been impressed by the former Bosnian international this season, but reckons he won’t want to hang about for contract talks. He told Football League World: "Celtic’s Joe Hart is retiring after a fabulous career in the game.

“He’s been outstanding at every club he has been at, and has been a very consistent performer, so Celtic are looking for a replacement. Apparently they’re interested in QPR goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. He’s been outstanding for QPR this season, and he’s out of contract this summer, and he’s 36, nearly 37.

“Before survival they didn’t want to talk about who they wanted to keep, but now they’ve survived, I’m sure that they’ll be opening contract talks with Begovic, who has played 46 games this season.

“As a goalkeeper, his age makes no difference, and I’m sure they’ll want to keep him in the building if they could. You can’t offer contracts until you know which league you’re going to be playing in.