Celtic have been tipped to sell a winger who spent the end of last season impressing out on loan.

Celtic star Mikey Johnston has been tipped to move on from Parkhead after a successful second half of the season on loan. Johnston scored seven times in 20 league appearances from out wide during the season just gone with his loan club West Brom reaching the Championship play-offs semi-finals.

Johnston was sent on loan to the Baggies in January, while he also spent time on loan with Vitória Guimarães last season. Up to now, the 25-year-old has made 60 league appearances for Celtic, but he has not managed to convince Brendan Rodgers up to this point, hence his loan spell.

There are now question marks over his future, given Rodgers will be strengthening his squad this summer, while West Brom may attempt to make the loan deal permanent given Johnston’s form last season. With that in mind, former Leeds United man Ian Harte has backed Johnston to move on, telling Best Payout Online Slots, Harte said: "I found him a bit frustrating at Celtic but he's got unbelievable talent. I'm not comparing him to Aidan McGeady, but he's really quick, can go outside and can go inside. He's dynamic. But for whatever reason, it's just not worked out at Celtic.

"Obviously he's come to England, and to be honest, he's been a breath of fresh air. It's been brilliant to see. Carlos Corberan makes sure that all players are fit and organised just like Marcelo Bielsa does. West Brom have had a very good season and for him to go down there and do so well, he’s put himself in the shop window. If it’s not going to work out at Celtic I'm sure they'll probably sell him on, they'll probably try and recoup a bit of money rather than lose him for a bargain.

"But it's always difficult because footballers move around quite a bit. But I think when you find somewhere you feel settled, you enjoy it and you feel loved by the fans and manager, it makes a big difference. That’s good man management and I think probably that's why he's done so well. Carlos probably pulled them talk and said to him ‘If you lose the ball, I don't care, but I want your reaction to be bang on and as soon as you lose it you get back in position. But be brave, take people on’.”

Harte added: “That’s what you need. Obviously, the higher up you go in the Premier League and give it away, you’re more likely to be punished. You need those players in that team, though, because they're the ones that can win you games of football. Certain lads might need a kick in the backside or some might need a little arm around them. When Tony Mowbray was at Sunderland, he'd pull you into his office, he'd have a chat with you and talk to you for an hour. But it will be nothing about football.

