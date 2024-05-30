Celtic player Kyogo Furuhashi (front centre) and teammates with the league winners trophy after the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC v St Mirren at Celtic Park Stadium on May 18, 2024

Brendan Rodgers will be braced for interest in a few first team players after another Scottish Premiership winning season at Celtic Park.

With the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season in the books it looks set to be a interesting and hectic transfer window for clubs across the country, including Celtic.

Another title winning season for the Hoops has seen a few first team players linked with possible summer switches as their good form draws interest. Matt O’Riley has been the main man when it comes to transfer talk in recent weeks with a report yesterday suggesting several Premier League clubs are preparing bids.

However, another player is now being touted for a possible exit and it’s one that may come as a surprise to Celtic supporters. According to the Daily Mail, Kyogo Furuhashi could be set for a shock departure from Celtic this summer after being lined up for a stunning move back to Japan.

Urawa Red Diamonds are the team who are said to be preparing an ‘ambitious’ bid for the attacker. The report suggests that a fee will need to far exceed the current J-League record spend of £10 million for the Scottish champions to allow him to leave having spent £4.5 million on the now 29-year old three summers ago.

It is believed that Urawa will be looking for a replacement for Norwegian forward Ola Solbakken who arrived on loan from Roma in January but ‘looks set to leave’ amid reported interest from Swedish champions Malmo. Kyogo netted 19 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions for the Hoops last season but it would be fair to say his form did always hit the heights of previous campaigns which helped him become a firm fan favourite at Parkhead.

