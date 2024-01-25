Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic now have less than seven days to get any business done this month before the January transfer window slams shut on February 1.

The Hoops have already brought in German winger Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Wien and reports have consistently suggested that Brendan Rodgers is still keen to try and land another striker option as well as a new left back to provide competition for Greg Taylor. The other area of the park which has had plenty of discussion in recent weeks is goalkeeper and one player stands out having been linked with the Scottish Champions all month.

Liverpool stopper Caoimhin Kelleher is seen as the man who could replace Joe Hart between the sticks at Celtic Park with the veteran England international's contract set to expire this summer. However, it looks very likely that a deal for the Republic of Ireland keeper will have to wait till the summer with the Anfield club unlikely to allow their back-up stopper to leave this month.

If Kelleher does leave this summer then Celtic are currently considered the favourites for his signature but could well face plenty of competition from English Premier League clubs. That's according to Gambling.com Odds Expert Billy Newton who has analysed the frontrunners for the Corkman's signature.

He wrote: "Rumours suggest that Celtic are currently leading the race to secure the signature of Kelleher, with Brendan Rodgers’ ties to Liverpool giving him the edge. Veteran Joe Hart is currently the Bhoys No.1, but the 36-year-old is only contracted until the end of the season and could potential leave Celtic Park upon its expiry.

"This would leave Rodgers without a first-choice goalkeeper, as Hart’s back-up Scott Bain has made just five league appearances in the past three seasons. This could pave the way for Kelleher, who is Evens on football betting sites, to make the move north as the opportunity to establish himself as a senior custodian presents itself.

"With Celtic sitting eight points ahead of their rivals, Rangers, in the Scottish Premiership, they look poised to qualify for the Champions League once again. Thus presenting an invaluable chance for the Irish goalkeeper to make an indelible mark on the biggest European stage as he looks to add to the two Champions League appearances he’s had for Liverpool."

