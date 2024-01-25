Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Celtic defender Rudi Vata has passed on some fatherly advice to son Rocco as speculation surrounding the youngster's future continues to dominate the headlines.

Sky Sports previously claimed that two Italian clubs - Bologna and Como -have held discussions with the 18-year-old forward over a potential transfer this month as he enters the final six months of his contract at Parkhead and Sampdoria are now the latest team eyeing his signature.

Vata, who has been in the club's youth system for 11 years, has been training with the first-team in recent weeks and scored his first senior goal for Brendan Rodgers' side in the 5-0 Scottish Cup rout of Buckie Thistle at the weekend. He is yet to agree terms on a new deal with the Hoops.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has been tipped for a bright future in the game and harbours hopes of breaking into the senior national team in the near future after impressing at various youth levels.

And father Rudi reckons his son can make a big impact for Celtic if afforded more opportunities to shine under Rodgers, admitting that he's not ready for a move away from Glasgow anytime soon amid reports linking him with a permanent exit.

Vata senior told the Scottish Sun: "He's been with Celtic since he was seven years old - 11 years of his life,. I don’t think he's mature enough yet to go to another country and another club. He wants to play for Celtic and earn the respect of the people there. He’s not finished his duties he has here yet.

"Celtic haven’t put an offer before us but we’re all mature people and I believe we can build something special. He’s too connected to the club - he has a love affair with Celtic. I asked him about going to Italy and he said he wanted to stay and show he can make it here. I’ve spoken to the club and I believe we can reach an agreement, a positive outcome.

"Rocco has a contract with a management company but he’s in the house every day with me, I give him guidance and I know his feelings. Personally, I think fulfilling his mission here is the correct thing for him to do."