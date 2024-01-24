Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic legend Scott Brown has returned to management as the new boss of Scottish Championship side Ayr United.

The move marks Brown’s second role in management and his first in Scottish football since his retirement from playing with Aberdeen in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 55-time Scotland international has previously managed Fleetwood Town in the third-tier of English football in a reign which lasted for just over a season. Brown enjoyed a steady start to life at the Highbury Stadium and led his team to a comfortable 13th place finish. However, results began to unravel in the second season and he was dismissed after taking just one point from his opening six games.

Brown has since been adamant that he would return to management with restoring Ayr’s fortunes after a huge decline in form this term.

One of the 38-year-old’s first games in charge will be an emotional encounter against his former Old-Firm rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup. Brown will hope to stage an upset in the clash and will call on one of his most experienced player’s to try and help them through the tie in former teammate Aidan McGeady.

In Brown’s opening press conference, he was asked by Sky Sports reporters about his ambitions for the club and his thoughts of a reunion with McGeady.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brown said: “Short term we need to make sure we focus on getting results and pushing the club up the league as well. We are five points clear of bottom of the league, which is good after recent results. Yet again were only four points off fourth place.

“The league’s tight, you go on a bad run and you're fighting relegation. You go on a good run and you're pushing for the play-offs. It’s just that kind of league.”

Brown also commented on managing his former team mate McGeady. He said: “McGeady’s a good lad. He’s a fantastic player he’s had a great career and he’s currently doing a technical director course. He’s got that drive as well and that’s what we want to bring with the club.”

He went on to joke: “He definitely won’t be calling me Broony.”

Advertisement

Advertisement