Celtic have been monitoring this transfer target since the summer.

Celtic’s January transfer target Mateusz Bogusz looks set to snub the Hoops for a move elsewhere after being offered ‘five times’ his wages at his current club.

The Poland international is currently under contract with Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC until December 2026. Celtic have consistently shown interest in signing the midfielder, both over the summer window and throughout this month. However, the Scottish champions’ pursuit is due to fall flat as Bogusz nears a move over to Mexico instead.

Celtic to lose out on January target

According to a report from The Herald, the 23-year-old is on track to agree a £8 million transfer to Cruz Azul in Liga MX, the top tier of football in the country. The Mexican outfit has offered Bogusz a wage of £110,000 per week, five times more than what he is currently earning with LAFC.

Cruz Azul have already had a bid for Bogusz rejected but their new offer of £8 million ‘should be enough’ to land his signature this month.

The Poland international started his career on home soil with Ruch Chorzów before moving to England in 2019 to join Leeds United. Bogusz spent four years at Elland Road and was sent out on loan to Logroñés and Unión Deportiva Ibiza. Despite his long spell with Leeds, the midfielder made just three appearances overall in white before his permanent move away to join the LAFC ranks in 2023.

Bogusz has impressed during his time in the MLS and despite his link to a European return, he ‘seems set to earn a more lucrative move’ with his transfer to Mexico.

Celtic eye Scottish Premiership title

As things stand, Celtic are in extremely good stead to defend their Scottish Premiership title. The Hoops have dropped points on just four occasions throughout the 2024/25 season so far and currently boast a huge 13-point lead over closest rivals Rangers.

Prior to their derby rivals closing the gap in the top half of the table, Celtic had been up against a high-flying Aberdeen at the start of the campaign. After finishing in the bottom half of the table last season, the Dons hit the ground running and matched the Hoops result-for-result with their options fixtures. Aberdeen even held Celtic to a 2-2 draw back in October to keep the stakes high.

However, after losing 2-1 to St Mirren, things have gone downhill for Jimmy Thelin’s side. Since the defeat on November 23rd, Aberdeen haven’t won a single league match, plunging them down the table into fourth and a hefty 25 points adrift of Celtic at the top. Dundee United have since leapfrogged the Dons into third place, and sit ten points behind Rangers.

Celtic dropped points to Dundee last time out following a thrilling 3-3 draw, and they’ll be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup and the weekend, followed by their return to Champions League action against Young Boys on January 22nd.