Brendan Rodgers is all smiles with Matt O'Riley during a Celtic training session | SNS Group

Celtic transfer business has come in the form of four signings.

Brendan Rodgers has been told that five players may need to be added in his Celtic ranks - with Matt O’Riley bound to go.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the English Premier League and Brighton, with reports suggesting the Seagulls are ready to pounce. Celtic boss Rodgers said after the weekend’s win over Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup that “There's a lot of work going on and there's lots that we need to do.”

Pundit Tam McManus believes that should Brighton officially come to the table, O’Riley will be off, with a fee in the region of £25m mooted. After that, two midfielders, a striker and two defensive additions are what the ex Hibs and Dundee star believes will be needed.

The pundit told PLZ: “He keeps putting messages out every week. He needs players, he needs quality players. They are going to go into September into the Champions League and they need a squad to go and play on both fronts. He keeps putting the message out.

“I am sure there is hard work going on behind the scenes in terms of getting players in. I think Matt O’Riley will go and Brighton coming now, a club with a lot of money, I think they will probably sign him if they come up with the money. I think he’d go to Brighton.

“I think he’d go to the Premier League. Then you are needing two in (midfielders), need a striker, needing a centre-half, a left-back. Brendan is probably getting tetchier the closer we are getting to this window because he knows he needs players in.”