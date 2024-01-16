Celtic will have to play the waiting game to learn if the Premier League giants will allow the left-back too return north of the border

Celtic remain interested in a potential loan move for Liverpool youngster Owen Beck - and have been given some advice on how to land the full-back by a rival Scottish Premiership boss.

The 21-year-old Welshman, who spent the first half of the season on loan at newly-promoted Dundee, quickly found his feet in Scotland after two disappointing loan spells at Portuguese side Famalicao and EFL League One outfit Bolton Wanderers.

He was recalled by the Premier League giants earlier this month after an impressive stint at Dens Park and has since been linked with the Hoops and city rivals Rangers. It's unclear at this stage as to where his future lies, with any possible deal in the hands of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who is still awaiting the return of two defenders from injury on that flank - Andy Robertson and back up Kostas Tsimikas. Both players are expected to return to in full training towards the end of January after a recent period on the treatment table.

Premiership leaders Celtic are still keen on signing Beck this month having monitored his progress since October, but know they face a waiting game to discover whether or not Liverpool will send him back north of the border. Football Scotland report Klopp wants to keep hold of Beck while he's short of options in that position.

Considered as the best left-back in the league this season by many followers of Scottish football, both Glasgow clubs are seeking a left-sided defensive reinforcement in January and Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty has revealed how he managed to lure Beck to Tayside in the summer.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, Docherty admitted that Beck didn't need much convincing to make the move to Dundee. He said: "I'm very experienced in the game and worked for a long time, albeit not as a manager, and I have established a lot of good contacts in the game. I Had a contact at Liverpool and particularly with them, Owen had a lot of suitors.

"We had a real job to do to convince him to come to Dundee, a newly promoted club. But in Owen's situation, he had two previous loans that didn't work out for him. He want abroad and went to Bolton Wanderers, so all I did was appeal to him in terms of what I could offer him and what I could commit to him.