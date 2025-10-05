Celtic work in the transfer market has been criticised ahead of their latest Premiership clash.

Celtic have been told that there’s two realistic markets available to shop for bargains in - as one signing comes with Odsonne Edouard energy.

A Hoops fan collective have called off protests against the board ahead of showdown talks on Monday, amid frustrations over key issues, like work in the transfer market. Celtic have had a slow start to the season and club hero Pat Bonner reckons their approach to the market in the summer that culminated in dropping to the Europa League backfired.

The former keeper believes the Scandinavian and Asian markets are the way to go if Celtic want players at a snip of premium prices. He told Sportsound: “It's about communication. There's a lot of fans that's not maybe even in in that grouping that will meet on Monday that's probably sitting out there also maybe asking some questions and how are they dealt with but communication is always the big issue. Of course we know Celtic are probably rich with cash but it depends on the market that they actually go to. If you go to the English market, the money that they have in a bank would go very very quickly I can't tell you. It'll go maybe on on players that they don't think is is satisfactory.

Where can Celtic sign players from?

“I think the two markets is probably open still for a fairly decent quality player and at a good price is the Scandinavian and Asian market. The rest of it is you have to be very very careful and you've got to be very lucky to pick up the the key players for the money the Celtic are prepared to spend.

“I've been through the 90s I was here when Rangers were dominating, we had a great time during the 80s, but we still had huge competition. The 90s were tough so there's a lot of young young fans here that don't actually remember those bad times and yes they got the window wrong, absolutely got it wrong yes.

“They're right to ask those questions and you know communication is the key to it not protest in my and my book and it only affects the players and the manager and intimidation for the opposition. I fully understand the the frustration of of the fans. When you do so well last year in the Champions League you're looking forward to this year to returning to that Champions League it doesn't happen.

What Celtic signing has impressed since summer transfer window

“They took that risk and it didn't happen and now there's a little bit frustration around it's only the Europa League. It’s still European competition and as I said it earlier getting late into this competition the fans would relish it to be honest because it's European football and that’s what they want.

Also on the Sportsound panel was BBC’s chief sports writer Tom English, who has been impressed by Kelechi Ihenacho after his arrival as a free agent. He believes the forward brings a similar presence to Edouard, who netted 87 times in 179 games before joing Crystal Palace. The broadcaster added: “I think he's probably getting fitter and fitter as he goes along. He's big, he's powerful he's a very good finisher as we could see the other week.

“I think he's got a presence about him Iheanacho and he's played in a lot of big games in England and he looks to have accepted the whole Celtic thing. He's unfazed by it, he looks to be relishing in it and he could be the striker the Celtic didn't realise they needed. I'm not comparing him to Odsonne Edouard but that kind of presence and a finisher, natural finisher, so I'm looking forward to seeing how he develops in the team but he does look a good player.”