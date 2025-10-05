The former Celtic, Leeds United and Liverpool figure is back in football in a country distant from Parkhead.

A former Celtic and Leeds United man has been hailed a game-changing managerial appointment as he returns to football in a shock location.

Hanoi FC compete in V.League 1, the top tier in the Vietnamese football league system, finishing second last year. Founded in 2006, they have made a move to make Harry Kewell their next gaffer, who was a coach at Parkhead in the Ange Postecoglou era before managing Japanese side Yokohama F Marinos.

Kewell made his name as an elite playmaker at the likes of Liverpool, Leeds United and Galatasaray as well as the Australian national team. He has managed at a variety of levels since hanging up his boots including Crawley Town, Oldham Athletic and Barnet before dropping into the technical team at Celtic. Hanoi have been left made up over the hire of a major name that can bring eyes to their club.

Where is Harry Kewell now?

A statement reads: “Hanoi Football Club officially appointed Mr. Harry Kewell - former Liverpool player, UEFA Champions League champion - as head coach of the capital team. With extensive experience in Europe both as a player and as a coach, coach Harry Kewell is expected to bring a breath of fresh air, contributing to raising the level of Hanoi Football Club on the journey to conquer domestic goals and the aspiration to reach the continental level.

“Coach Harry Kewell, born in 1978, is a familiar name to many Vietnamese football fans. In his international career, the Australian football legend has 56 caps for the national team, scoring 17 goals and participating in 2 World Cups in 2006 and 2010. At club level, Harry Kewell is famous in the Premier League with Leeds United and Liverpool, winning the UEFA Champions League 2004/2005 and the FA Cup 2005/2006.

“After retiring at the age of 36, Harry Kewell began his coaching career in 2017, leading clubs in England such as Crawley Town, Notts County, Oldham Athletic and Barnet. In 2022, he joined the coaching staff of Celtic (Scotland) as an assistant to coach Ange Postecoglou, before taking the position of head coach of Yokohama F. Marinos in early 2024. Under his leadership, the Japanese team won the runner-up position in the 2023/2024 AFC Champions League.

Who is Harry Kewell?

“Over the past two decades, Hanoi Football Club has become the most successful football team in Vietnam. However, the capital's football representative has always affirmed its desire to improve and integrate internationally. The appointment of coach Harry Kewell is seen as a strong message for long-term development orientation, the beginning of a new era for Hanoi Football Club.

“Harry Kewell, a big name who was once famous in the Premier League and competed in the World Cup, came to Hanoi, which is also a testament to the attraction and aspiration of Hanoi Football Club. This is the foundation for Hanoi Football Club to build a modern identity and reach out to the continent.

“After 3 matches as interim coach of Hanoi Football Club, Mr. Yusuke Adachi will return to the position of Technical Director. The Japanese expert will continue to implement the directions set for the first team as well as the youth teams of the Hanoi Youth Football Training Centre.”