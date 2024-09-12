New Celtic signing Arne Engels was unveiled to the media at Celtic Park on Tuesday. | (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic made a big transfer move for the star during the summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Celtic hero reckons Brendan Rodgers is the prime candidate to take one of his summer signings to the next level.

In search of a replacement for Matt O’Riley who’s gone to Brighton, the Hoops boss has moved for Augsburg and Belgium midfielder Arne Engels. An £11m deal shows how highly he’s rated at Celtic, who had already agreed a deal worth £9.5m for striker Adam Idah during the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club hero Frank McAvennie would like to see the likes of new signings Auston Trusty and Alex Valle thrown into the starting XI vs Hearts on Saturday in the Premiership, but it’s Engels who has superstar potential. And Rodgers is on hand to get that talent out of him.

McAvennie told Football Insider: “I’d love to see them come in. They’ll definitely get game time, I’m not sure what they’ll be given but I’d love to see Trusty play with Cameron Carter-Vickers, I’d love to see that happen.

“I’d also love to see the Barcelona left-back play (Alex Valle). It’s a home tie and Engels knows he’s got to fight but I think he going to be a superstar, he just made his debut for the Belgium senior squad.

“Playing with Kevin de Bruyne, you’ve got to have something about you if you’re in that team. I know they’ve not been winning but wow, they’ve got some real good players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s only 21-years-old, I think Brendan Rodgers is the right man to coach him further, I really do. He’ll be looking after him, he’ll be getting game time but I do think he’ll go with the midfield from last time, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, and Paulo Bernardo.”