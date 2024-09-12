Gustaf Lagerbielke joined FC Twente on loan in the summer. | AFP via Getty Images

Gustaf Lagerbielke was loaned out to FC Twente after a subdued first season in Glasgow

FC Twente technical director Arnold Bruggink believes that Celtic outcast Gustaf Lagerbielke is more than capable of filling the void left by departed captain Robin Propper.

Lagerbielke struggled to live up to the £3m transfer tag at Parkhead and made just four league starts after falling behind the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Stephen Welsh in the pecking order.

The 24-year-old never really looked like making the grade in Brendan Rodgers' team and had his chances of returning to the squad were further reduced when Auston Trusty arrived in a £6m move from Sheffield United.

Rodgers has spoken highly of Lagerbielke’s attitude and commitment to the cause in training - but was unwilling to stand in his way when the opportunity arose for the defender to depart on loan.

However, Bruggnick claims that Celtic’s hierarchy were reluctant to allow Lagerbielke to leave on a permanent basis and added that the Hoops chief was adamant of trying to get something close to the £3m they had paid just 12 months ago.

Bruggnick told the Oosttribune Podcast : “A number of players we really wanted didn’t want to (join Twente) or were too expensive. Then, you choose Gustaf.

“Then it would be a loan option, because Celtic absolutely did not want to sell. We couldn’t have paid for that either. We couldn’t get a player for 2.5 million euros.”

Bruggnick’s comments suggest that Celtic have not entirely closed the door on Lagerbielke, whose defining moment came last season when he netted the winner against Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, FC Twente coach Joseph Oosting has expressed his delight to get the deal over the line. He told RTV Oost .

“Sometimes, you need time to adjust. We help (Lagerbielke) with that, but I am happy with the players we have.”

“Physically, he is strong. He is good in the air, on the ground too. He is also good at defending, also his footwork (and) also his passing.

“I am happy with him.”