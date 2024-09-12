The Liverpool teenager is one of Scotland's most exciting young talents | SNS Group

The former Celtic player swapped Liverpool for the Championship during the transfer window.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Doak has opened up on his loan move to Middlesbrough from Liverpool - as the Celtic academy graduate admits all he wants is game time.

The winger made inroads into the Parkhead first team under Ange Postecoglou but the lure of Anfield had him heading for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in 2022. Now under new head coach Arne Slot, he was aware games would be limited, and a temporary home was needed after injury wrecked much of last campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were brief rumours of a return to Celtic on loan but he has opted for the English Championship and Middleborough. Doak is also off the back of involvement with Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad who had Nations League matches vs Poland and Portugal this month.

Speaking on his Liverpool exit decision, the former Celtic winger admits he is keen to show what he is all about in red, albeit a different kind of red than what he started the summer wearing. He said: "I’ll be just happy to be playing.

“Obviously coming from such a big club, it can be difficult to get games. My aim this season is to just improve as a player, and you can only really do that by playing games regularly.

“So hopefully I can give good performances that ultimately warrant my place in the team. I cannot wait to get out there in front of the fans and get my career up and running. Hopefully I can do well.

“There were no bad elements to coming here. Time will tell. Hopefully I can just go out there and do what I do, please the fans with my performances and please myself."