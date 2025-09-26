The pundits have been discussing a player key to a Celtic point in the Europa League.

Micah Richards reckons Celtic have an icy finisher on their hands after his latest Hoops goal this midweek.

The former Manchester City defender worked with Kelechi Iheanacho at the Citizens, and he joined Celtic as a free agent at the end of the transfer window. After a second half stoppage time winner versus Kilmarnock in the Premiership, the Nigerian international sealed a point for the Hoops in their 1-1 draw at Red Star Belgrade in the opening league phase match of their Europa League campaign.

Iheanacho was the subject of discussion on the Rest is Football Podcast with Gary Lineker, who knows the forward from time at Leicester City, and Richards played with at Premier League level. The pair know there is a clinical finisher lurking within the experience talisman but a run of games is needed to get him going.

Lineker “A point for Celtic as well, the other British club playing in Europe. Not a bad point. Wasn't a great game, apparently. I've just seen the highlights. But one of our favourites at Leicester, Kelechi Iheanacho scored, I think he'll score a lot of goals for Celtic. I mean, Brendan Rodgers obviously knows him really well from when he managed him at Leicester.

“He's a very, very good finisher is Kelechi and I think certainly in the Scottish league, I think he'll bag lots of goals. He's streaky when he's on it. He is a natural goalscorer. His movement and he's a good finisher.”

Richards commented: “I was with him at Manchester City, wasn't I and if I'm being totally honest, I expected a little bit more. That's how good I thought he was going to be. I thought he'd play in maybe not Champions League football in this country for a team but that sort of eight to fifth, he could be a striker for them because his composure in front of goal was outstanding.

“Then he got his chance at Manchester City, started scoring some goals and then, what, Leicester paid a lot of money for him, didn't they? I think it was a record sale at the time for Manchester City and it just has not worked out. He's now at Celtic and he looks like he's got his confidence back. So what a platform to show that as well.”

Lineker added after Richards’ comments: “We like Kelechi at Leicester. We liked him. He was one of those that was always happy, really good attitude, even if he was left out, he wasn't one of those that complained. Maybe that's part of perhaps why he's not realised that potential that you spotted when you played with him at Manchester City.”

The striker said of his midweek display: “It felt really great, playing my first European competition with Celtic. I’m happy to get a goal for the team. It was a great atmosphere, to be fair. We got a point here and hopefully we’ll get more points in the future.”