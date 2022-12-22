Celtic transfer asking price ‘revealed’ as Rangers pursuit now ‘unlikely’

The latest transfer headlines from Celtic and Rangers

Celtic’s brilliant form in the Scottish Premiership has certainly remained undisturbed by the World Cup break after they picked up their second successive win since returning to action yesterday. An own goal and a second from Kyogo Furuhashi left the Glaswegian club nine points clear at the top of the table, with Rangers unable to narrow the gap despite two victories for themselves.

Michael Beale’s side have certainly gone at it in a much more dramatic fashion however, winning both games 3-2 despite being behind. Tuesday’s clash with Rangers saw them claim all three points despite being 2-1 down in the 94th minute. With both teams set for their final few matches to play before the new year, we take a look at the latest headlines across Glasgow.

Celtic name their price tag for World Cup star

According to Sportske Novotsi, Celtic will demand only £17 million for Josip Juranovic. The defender has seen his stock skyrocket after Croatia’s impressive World Cup campaign that saw him make six appearances and pick up two clean sheets before they were knocked out of the semi-finals by winners Argentina. Juranovic’s heroics have since attracted plenty of interest with Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United all said to be eyeing a move for the Celtic man.

Juranovic moved to Scotland from Legia Warsaw in a £2.5m deal last summer and has continued to impress at club level, earning himself a place in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year last season as they claimed their 52nd title. Despite Juranovic’s heroics in Glasgow, Celtic could still look to cash in on him in the near future and £17m will certainly seem like a snip to Premier League clubs, though it would be one of Celtic’s most expensive transfers in their history.

Jobe Bellingham to Rangers

Rangers are one of a number of clubs that have been linked with a move for Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham though it would be a ‘surprise’ if they were to win the race for his signature, according to journalist Dean Jones. Brother to Jude Bellingham, the 17-year-old has made several cameo appearances for the Blues this season and is thought to have plenty of potential.

With the teenager’s current contract set to expire in 2024, Birmingham could soon look to part ways with Bellingham in order to make a worthy profit before his price tag is forced south. Rangers join Newcastle United, Sunderland Middlesbrough in targeting the midfielder, while Nice and Bayer Leverkusen have also expressed interest.

When speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said: “It’s worth a try. I would be surprised if this is the path that Jobe takes, but he obviously has a lot to consider right now. And that includes following Jude Bellingham’s path and going to Borussia Dortmund because from what I hear, that is a genuine consideration right now.”

