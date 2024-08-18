Cyriel Dessers scored the opener for Rangers after this incident with Jack Sanders. | SNS Group

Rangers are through in the cup but their opener has caused a major stir.

The SFA have backed referee Matthew MacDermid amid a Rangers goal storm - but St Johnstone boss Craig Levein isn’t having it.

Goals from Cyriel Dessers and Ross McCausland in the second half sealed a Premier Sports Cup last 16 victory for Philippe Clement’s men over the Perthshire Saints. Controversy has arose, however, from Dessers’ opener.

The strike initially looked to have been axed by MacDermid, who appeared to have gestured for a foul on Saints defender Jack Sanders prior to the ball hitting the net. Those in the Saints camp were left angry when the ref went to the VAR screen to check the goal out - which they don’t feel should have happened if the whistle was blown prior to the goal.

An SFA statement to the BBC reads: "The whistle is blown after the goal is scored. The referee clearly communicates that he is going to award a foul after the goal is scored."

That had Sportsound pundit Richard Foster branding the call as ‘lies’ while Premier Sports pundit Marvin Bartley can also see the grounds for controversy. He said: “Whether he says he blew the whistle after or he didn't, the fact he puts his hands out and indicates a free-kick is given...sometimes as a player when you're out there and it's loud, you can't hear the whistle.

"He's pointing as if he's given a foul so, for me, he's made a mistake. Regardless of what they come out and say, if he says 'I didn't blow my whistle', he's indicated to the players out there that he's giving a foul.

"From a Rangers point of view, it was the right decision in the end. He should have let it play on and blown the whistle after, but he's indicating and that's the reason St Johnstone will be very upset with that first goal."

Levein was perplexed post-match. He admitted: “What the f**k happened there? Does anybody know? Can anybody help me with it? I didn’t speak to the referee, what's the point? I've been there a hundred times and I end up getting fined and then doubling my fine and then doubling it again. Some of the players said he blew the whistle but how could you hear? I don't know.

“I tried to listen back to it on the footage but I can't tell. I thought it was a foul for us. I thought that Jack had been tripped by Dessers and that's why he was on the ground. So I thought there's no danger here.

“They're going to rule this out because Jack's been fouled. Everybody stopped because of one or two things. Either they heard the whistle or they saw the referee giving us a free kick. I think the referee's made a mistake.

“And I'd love him to come out afterwards and just say, look I've got that one wrong. But I’m going to get in trouble if I keep going. I find it very difficult to understand what happened and the logic behind that. The manner in which we lost the game today was just puzzling.”