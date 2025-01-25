Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The striker counts Aston Villa and Chelsea amongst former employers and a Celtic transfer question has been asked.

The prospect of someone like a former Aston Villa and Chelsea striker making a move to Celtic this month has not been ruled out by one pundit.

Kyogo is set to make a move to Rennes in Ligue 1 after three-and-a-half brilliant years in Hoops. He has scored goals aplenty and tallied plenty of trophies since arriving from Vissel Kobe but now looks poised for a move to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

It has been reported that Celtic could bring in a Premier League A-lister on loan to gill the void Kyogo is about to leave, with Jota coming in from Rennes to fill a vacancy in the winger department. There’s no action for Celtic this weekend with their game vs Dundee called off amid storm damage to their Parkhead home.

Andy Walker has been assessing who could come in and was asked about ex-Chelsea and Aston Villa man Tammy Abraham. He is currently with AC Milan on loan from Roma but it’s not a stint that is going totally to plan, leaving the door open for a possible change of tact in the second half of this season.

He started his career at Chelsea, scoring 30 times in 82 games before a permanent switch to Roma. Abraham put himself in lights on loan at Aston Villa where he hit top form, scoring 26 goals in 40 games during a memorable temporary spell.

Now the chances of him pulling on the Hoops have not been squashed. Ex-Celtic man Walker was asked about the chances of his former side loaning in Abraham for the rest of the campaign on Go Radio, rating it as follows: "I wouldn't be surprised if Celtic brought in a big name player on loan.

“Someone that we are all familiar with. Someone who has a good reputation, a good pedigree. Whether it's for the long-term that remains to be seen."

There are currently only a couple of other senior options for Celtic to pick from with Kyogo on the way to Rennes. Adam Idah will be the main man in the short-term with Johnny Kenny back from a loan at Shamrock Rovers.