The opinionated pundit has provided his take on Celtic and Leeds United’s untouchable landmark.

Robbie Savage says nobody will get near Leeds United and Celtic when it comes to one UK football debate.

Rangers were on their travels to Manchester United this week in a Europa League clash. A Jack Butland own goal had them up against it but Cyriel Dessers’ late strike looked to have sealed a memorable result for the travelling support, but Bruno Fernandes then struck in extra-time to seal a 2-1 win.

It brought memories of previous ‘Battles of Britain’ with Tottenham being held to a 2-2 draw by Rangers earlier this campaign. For pundit Savage, the match between United and Rangers did not do the term justice with both sides toiling in their respective domestic divisions.

For him, the real battle of Britain at the moment would be between the Premier League leaders and Premiership champions, Liverpool and Celtic. But there’s only one game that stands the test of time as the ultimate battle of British clubs, Celtic's epic European Cup semi-final triumph against Leeds United in 1970.

136,000 fans crammed into Hampden Park for the second leg. Just a few years on from their famous 1967 success in the competition, Jock Stein’s side beat the Elland Road club 3-1 on aggregate thanks to a 2-1 success at the national stadium in front of a bumper crowd. Feyenoord got the better of Celtic 2-1 in the final.

Savage said in his Daily Mirror column: “Bruno Fernandes dug Manchester United out of a hole with their late winner against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night. But I'm not having the tie being labelled the 'Battle of Britain' when it was 13th in the Premier League against distant runners-up in Scotland.

“The real Battle of Britain would be Liverpool v Celtic, the leaders north and south of the border. And the untouchable version remains Celtic's European Cup semi-final triumph against Leeds in 1970, when 136,000 fans crammed into Hampden Park for the second leg."