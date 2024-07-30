Tommy Conway was part of the Euro 2024 squad | SNS

Rangers and Celtic have both been linked with transfer moves.

Bristol City boss Liam Manning has provided an update on Celtic target Tommy Conway - who is also claimed to be in Rangers sights.

It was reported earlier this summer that both Premiership clubs would target the Scotland international if he ran down the final 12 months of his deal. He has been sent to train with the Championship side’s U21s team after turning down new deals, and a summer move appears likely.

Middlesbrough are the latest side linked with making a move for Conway and are claimed to be in talks by the Northern Echo. Speaking over the weekend, Manning was asked over the weekend whether the Celtic and Rangers target’s situation had developed, and said things were happening behind closed doors.

He said: "Not at the minute. Tommy's coming in every day, working hard and doing what he needs to do. The staff are looking after him. There are bits going on behind the scenes but nothing is done as of yet so nothing at the moment."

Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol last week. Manning admitted he wanted a swift conclusion to the situation for everybody involved with Conway making the decision that his future lies elsewhere. He said: "I know there was a lot of noise around me and Tommy falling out but that's not the case at all - we've been getting on fine. I've had numerous chats with him last season going into his final year. The club, for me, made a fantastic offer to him but it was turned down. It wasn't negotiated.

"Then he gave the indication he wants to move on, he doesn't want to re-sign and stay. For me, I will always protect the group as we prepare to go into another relentlessly difficult season, we need people who are fully focused on us. I had a chat with Tommy and explained that to him. He's working hard with the [under] 21s and making sure he's getting his programmes right and he's getting everything he needs.

