The goalkeeper is wanted by Celtic, it’s claimed.

Celtic will have a former Hoops star for competition in the race to sign Viljami Sinisalo this summer.

It was reported on Thursday that the Hoops have made the Aston Villa goalkeeper a target this summer. Joe Hart is set to retire at the end of this month once the season concludes, while Benjamin Siegrist is also expected to depart his back-up role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That will leave boss Brendan Rodgers seeking at least two shot-stoppers with Scott Bain being left as the only senior option. Sinisalo has Scottish football experience at Ayr United and has spent the season on loan in League One with Gary Caldwell’s Exeter City.

The former Celtic central defender has already confirmed his intentions to welcome Sinisalo back into his plans for next season, but admits he will need to drive a hard bargain.

He told Devon Live: “That one might be a bit harder. We are a fantastic club for loan players, we give them an opportunity, have fantastic training facilities, and a great environment to play home games, and behaviours we want to give them similar to that of the Premier League.

“I will keep him here forever if he wants to stay but that might be difficult. All the boys and staff love him, he has been fantastic with the other goalies, and relationship with Kevin Miller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad