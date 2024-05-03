Celtic have transfer competition from former Parkhead star in pursuit of Aston Villa player
Celtic will have a former Hoops star for competition in the race to sign Viljami Sinisalo this summer.
It was reported on Thursday that the Hoops have made the Aston Villa goalkeeper a target this summer. Joe Hart is set to retire at the end of this month once the season concludes, while Benjamin Siegrist is also expected to depart his back-up role.
That will leave boss Brendan Rodgers seeking at least two shot-stoppers with Scott Bain being left as the only senior option. Sinisalo has Scottish football experience at Ayr United and has spent the season on loan in League One with Gary Caldwell’s Exeter City.
The former Celtic central defender has already confirmed his intentions to welcome Sinisalo back into his plans for next season, but admits he will need to drive a hard bargain.
He told Devon Live: “That one might be a bit harder. We are a fantastic club for loan players, we give them an opportunity, have fantastic training facilities, and a great environment to play home games, and behaviours we want to give them similar to that of the Premier League.
“I will keep him here forever if he wants to stay but that might be difficult. All the boys and staff love him, he has been fantastic with the other goalies, and relationship with Kevin Miller.
“Don’t forget, Vil was sent back from a loan at Burton last season, so what we have done has been fantastic. We hope his career will go on from strength to strength, and if he wants to do it here next year, we will be delighted to have him.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.