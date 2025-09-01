A Celtic hero has filled a gap in Birmingham City’s squad after failure to sign a Hoops ace.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birmingham City have signed a Celtic favourite from Sunderland - hours after watching a move for a current Hoops ace fail.

The Blues have a clutch of familiar Parkhead faces in their ranks. Ex coach Chris Davies is the manager, who has Tomoki Iwata as his midfield enforcer and Kyogo up top. He was linked with Celtic defender Hayato Inamura in the hours before England’s 7pm deadline day end, and Yang was believed to be advancing on a move to the English Championship before a permanent deal collapsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That winger void has now been filled by Patrick Roberts. He helped Sunderland win promotion to the Premier League and now heads back to the English second tier, having previously earned adoration at Parkhead by winning seven trophies over a loan stint from Manchester City.

Birmingham City transfer for Celtic hero

A Birmingham City statement reads: “The 28-year-old joins Blues from Premier League side Sunderland for the duration of the 2025-26 campaign. Roberts – a left-footed winger – came through the academy ranks at Fulham and went on to make 22 senior appearances for the West London club after his first-team debut in March 2014.

“His talent caught the eye of Manchester City who signed Roberts for an eight-figure fee in the summer of 2015 and despite finding opportunities hard to come at the Etihad Stadium, the winger enjoyed a series of successful loan spells. After helping Celtic win seven major trophies during his spell at Parkhead, Roberts also featured for Girona, Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Derby County.

“But after making a permanent move to Sunderland in 2022, the winger played a key role in helping the Black Cats rise from League One to the Premier League, with Roberts missing just one game last season as Régis Le Bris’ side returned to the top-flight with a play-off final victory over Sheffield United.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland react to Celtic hero exit on deadline day

Sunderland Sporting Director, Kristjaan Speakman, said: “Patrick was a catalyst in the success of Sunderland over the past four years. He joined us in League One, believed in what we were doing, where we were going, and immersed himself in our Club, on and off the field.

“He made a huge impact for us, and with limited opportunities this season, it’s appropriate to ensure he can continue to play regularly throughout the campaign. We wish him the best of luck and thank him for his immense contribution. Patrick will always be able to call Sunderland home, and he will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light.”

In a statement, Sunderland add: “Sunderland AFC confirms that Patrick Roberts has joined Birmingham City on loan. An integral player throughout the Club’s unforgettable journey from League One to the Premier League, the winger will spend the 2025-26 season at St Andrew’s. Roberts made 147 appearances in red and white following a move from Manchester City in January 2022, scoring nine times and contributing 18 assists in all competitions. The 28-year-old was at the heart of some of the most important moments in Sunderland’s recent history, including the Club’s 2022 League One Play-Off win and 2025’s incredible Championship Play-Off campaign.