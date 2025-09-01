Celtic are taking shots in the dark when it comes to their striker hunt on transfer deadline day.

Celtic have hit desperate times on deadline day, as desperate measures look likely after their latest striker blow coming out of Chelsea.

The Hoops have sanctioned Adam Idah’s move to Swansea City, despite a replacement not being in the building. They have yet to replace Kyogo who left in January and as it stands, Johnny Kenny and Shin Yamada stand as inexperience forward options for the first half of the season. They drew 0-0 with both Kairat Almaty and Rangers last week.

Anderlecht’s Kasper Dolberg was pursued early on in the final hours of the window, but the Danish striker looks bound for former club, Ajax. Then another target in David Strelec opted for Middlesbrough while Sekou Mara has chosen Auxerre on loan rather than Glasgow. Way down their shortlist, Celtic have ended up at Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana.

Chelsea forward to Chelsea latest

It was reported that the star who has spent time on loan at teams like Burnley since joining Chelsea in 2022 was wanted by boss Brendan Rodgers. But in yet another blow, it’s been claimed that he is leaning towards a move to the EFL. Charlton Athletic and Preston North End are amongst the clubs reported to be interested.

Record Sport claim: “Celtic look set to miss out on Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana as the striker search rumbles on. The Hoops are having to move on from Anderlecht striker Kasper Dolberg - who is now closing in on a move to Ajax after being the club's top target.

“The Ivory Coast international is not in Enzo Maresca's first-team plans having spent most of his Blues career away from Stamford Bridge on loan at Burnley, Union Berlin and Goztepe. However, Record Sport understands that Fofana is currently unlikely to accept a loan move to the Scottish Premiership amid interest from English Football League clubs. Reports in England suggest that Charlton and Preston are in the running for a deal.”

Chris Sutton on Celtic transfer business

Celtic hero Chris Sutton told Sky on the Dolberg news: “How much will it affect Celtic? Massively. Celtic were hopeless (against Rangers). Really lacked a cutting edge, energy and creativity. Celtic need a centre-forward. All the talk was about Dolberg. If Celtic don’t get that over the line, then the natives are certainly going to be restless.

“It has been a really disappointing start to Celtic’s season. Out of the Champions League against a side everybody expected Celtic to beat, Kairat Almaty.

“Then, truth is, going to Ibrox, Russell Martin has had a difficult start there. Celtic fans expected Celtic to be too good for them. A lot has been made about Rangers and conceding too many chances. I think the XG was 0.15 for Rangers and 0.17 for Celtic. A record low for Celtic. They weren’t creative enough. They need a centre forward in badly, at least one, and they need players in those wide areas.”

It leaves Celtic in panic mode with just a few hours to go before the 11pm deadline. They have missed out on at least four striker targets with another in Jamie Vardy also looking likely to head to Italy. It will leave Rodgers with a target who is way down their pecking order in terms of targets, as fans lament slow recruitment this summer.