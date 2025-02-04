Brendan Rodgers has responded | AFP via Getty Images

The Celtic manager has provided reaction to what turned into a disappointing transfer deadline day for his club.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has responded to missing out on a striker during transfer deadline day.

The Hoops gaffer did not hide his desire for a Kyogo replacement during the winter window that shut on Monday night. Kyogo left for Rennes in January and fast-tracked the hunt to get someone else in the door to support Adam Idah, who is the club’s only senior striker with Johnny Kenny and Daniel Cummings backing him up.

Winger Daizen Maeda can also play through the middle. Now responding to that transfer miss ahead of Wednesday’s Premiership clash vs Dundee, Rodgers said the squad is lighted but that it won’t dampen his spirits for the rest of the campaign.

There was also a confession the club could have done better. He said at his presser at Lennoxtown: “We've done some really good business in the window. Probably one or two things that didn't quite drop for us that we would have liked, but however it ends, you know the squad you have, and fundamentally, we're here to develop the players now for the rest of the season that are here. So, listen, there's no doubt that the squad is lighter.

“I said clearly we wanted to have that support at the top end of the field. We didn't manage to do that. It's a fair enough thing to say. You know, you can very easily say, well, you should really have someone in the door before you let him go. But there was a situation with that player, which meant that wasn't the case.

“Listen, I said it myself. We wanted another striker, so we're not hiding behind anything. And absolutely, the supporters will look and see a top striker going out, legendary striker, and we haven't replaced it. So, I understand that. Could we have done better? Yeah, we could. However, as I said, we work with the players that are here now, and I think that is the focus.

“I don't really want to be looking back. And like I said, I'm not going to become frustrated now and kill my joy of working here every day at the club by thinking, oh, what could have been? We can't affect that now. Listen, I don't want to pin blame on anyone here. I think as a collective, it wasn't ideal how it ended for us. So, yeah, we have to, as a club, now go away and look at that. I go out that door and I've still got the same group of players, which I'm really happy with.

“Players that tomorrow night we win our game in hand and go 13 points clear, we've got 13 games to go. So, we've won a trophy, we're in a playoff stage of the Champions League. We've had a fantastic season until this point. So, I don't want to put any clouds over that there and take a narrative which is negative. Still, it can be a really, really positive season for us. Until this point it's been outstanding.”

One signing he did make was the recruit of Jeffrey Schlupp on a loan to the end of the season from Crystal Palace. Rodgers said of the left-back: “I am really pleased that we have been able to bring Jeffrey to the club. I know he will love it at Celtic and I am sure our fans will love him and what he can bring to us.

“He is a fantastic guy, someone with real high-level experience and with great attributes including power, pace and versatility. I know that he can be a really important addition to our squad this season.”