Celtic transfer frustrations are being vented after failure to sign a striker.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been stated a striker would have been keen to make a move to Celtic late in the transfer window - but there was a key issue too much to hurdle.

The Hoops have been left short in the striker department after Kyogo’s exit to Rennes. Boss Brendan Rodgers knew the exit was on the cards but it left a late chase to find a replacement with Adam Idah the only senior striker at the club, alongside youngsters Johnny Kenny and Daniel Cummings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nothing happened in the final third on the final day of the window to spark frustration amongst fans. One player who was linked with Celtic in the latter days of the winter period was Kelechi Iheanacho, who worked with Rodgers at Leicester City, with Sevilla chances few and far between this campaign.

He has 196 appearances to his name but eventually ended up in the Championship at Middlesbrough. Now claims from the Scottish Sun stated the forward “would’ve jumped” to work with his ex-Leicester manager again “but loan terms with Sevilla couldn’t be agreed.”

A Boro statement reads: “Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho has joined the club on loan until the end of the season. The former Manchester City and Leicester City marksman joins from La Liga side Sevilla. The 28-year-old brings a wealth of experience, having played at the highest level.

“In over 300 career appearances he has scored 85 goals and on the international stage he has netted 15 goals in 57 games. He started out at Man City as an 18-year-old where he was a League Cup winner before joining Leicester in 2017.

“The forward was a promotion winner with Leicester last season before joining Sevilla during the summer. He has three goals from 11 appearances in Spain.”