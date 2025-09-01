Celtic deadline day deal confirmed as Swansea City pounce on collapsed Hoops transfer

The EFL Championship club has completed the £7million signing of the Republic of Ireland striker

Celtic striker Adam Idah has completed his permanent move to EFL Championship side Swansea City.

The Republic of Ireland international was omitted from Brendan Rodgers’ squad for Sunday’s Old Firm derby stalemate at Ibrox amid heightened speculation over his future.

The EFL Championship side felt they were close to sealing a deal worth around £7 million for Idah on Friday only for the Scottish champions to put the transfer on hold as they waited to secure a direct replacement.

Idah joined Celtic last summer from Norwich City for £9m following a successful loan spell. He scored 29 goals in 76 appearances for the club, winning four trophies in his time at Parkhead.

He famously scored a last-minute winner in the 2024 Scottish Cup final against Rangers, but has now returned south of the border after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the South Wales club.

What has Swansea head coach Alan Sheehan said about Adam Idah?

Swansea head coach Alan Sheehan told the club’s official website: “Adam’s all-round ability and his experience at the highest level make him a quality addition to our squad, and his signing is an indication of our ambitions for the club moving forward. We are delighted to have secured his services.

“He is an ambitious young player who wants to play a big role in what we are trying to build at Swansea, and his movement and ability to stretch defences will be a real asset to us.”

Director of football Richard Montague said: “We have wanted to add to Alan’s forward options during this window and a lot of hard work has gone in to trying to find a player who was the right person and the right fit for that role.

“Adam has a wealth of senior experience, including at the highest level of European club competition, and we expect him to make a considerable impact for Swansea City.”

Swansea working on Manuel Benson deal after Celtic pull the plug on loan move

Meanwhile, the Swans are also trying to sign Burnley winger Manuel Benson after his proposed move to Celtic fell through.

A loan deal has been agreed and the with 28-year-old wide man was due to travel to Glasgow this evening, but the Hoops opted to pull the plug on the deal after Birmingham City’s £3m pursuit of Yang Hyun-jun fell through.