Celtic have made for Augburg's Arne Engels | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Celtic are set for a busy end to the transfer window.

It’s set to be a busy day at Celtic as transfer deadline day promises to be a day where a Parkhead record falls.

Sky Sports report that an £11m deal has been agreed that will take Belgian star Arne Engels from Augsburg to Parkhead. Boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to add to his squad before the window shuts and has already signed left-back Alex Valle on loan from Barcelona this week.

That £11m figure will be a record transfer fee for Celtic, above the £9.5m already splashed on Adam Idah this summer. Engels has agreed a four-year deal and is set to arrive in Scotland on Friday to undergo his medical, with paperwork to make the move concrete also set to be signed.

Elsewhere, the Scottish Sun claim Sheffield United Auston Trusty is poised to complete a move to Parkhead. The central defender is a US international and also due in Scotland on Friday to complete his move. Reports go on to claim that “Dundee's Luke McCowan remains on Brendan Rodgers' radar - with 24 hours of the window left.”

A midfielder at a rival club in the Premiership, he would provide more competition in the centre of the park. In terms of exits at Parkhead, one that looks certain is Mikey Johnston, with the winger poised to return to West Brom after a loan spell there last season. He travelled to England this week to complete a medical ahead of the deadline, according to reports.

Reo Hatate has been told he is not for sale after an unnamed French club had an offer booted out for his services. There are others on the Celtic fringes like M Johnston was that may also attract some late exit interest but that remains to be seen.