Celtic are set for a dash to the transfer window finishing line.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are set to be left with a transfer scramble in the final hours of the window, as their number one target up top looks elsewhere, and another ace nears Birmingham City.

The Hoops are in trolley dash mode with several key positions needing filled, showed up by a dire stalemate with Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday. They have also bee knocked out the Champions League by Kairat Almaty on penalties after a 0-0 draw over two legs, with striker and forward options a necessity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Idah is in Wales waiting to confirm his Swansea City move and Yang is also looking to get a Birmingham City deal over the line. Anderlecht’s Kasper Dolberg is the main man boss Brendan Rodgers wants in the forward department but according to Sky Sports, it is now believed that a scramble is about to begin with the Danish forward opting for ex-club Ajax.

Celtic transfer deadline day update

Signings in the forward area could then allow Idah off to Wales and Yang to join ex-Celtic teammates Kyogo and Tomoki Iwata at Birmingham City. That is likely to hinge on a move for Sebastian Tounekti but that deal for the star currently in Sweden with Hammarby is also slow moving at this stage in the day.

Reporter Gordan Duncan said: “It looks like a bit of a blow for Celtic at this stage. They look set to miss out on Kasper Dolberg. Now, he was their number one striking target, the Celtic fans have been keeping an eye on that for the last few days. It looks like he could be set to return to his former club, Ajax. They're now stepping up their attempts to hijack Celtic's bid.

“There was talk about a potential loan move to the Netherlands earlier. Understandably, Anderlecht weren't too keen on that. Talks now underway over a permanent move, and crucially, that would be the player’s preferred destination, Ajax, over Celtic. Now, that could leave Celtic with a big problem. It could leave them scrambling because Adam Idah, who's in Wales, he's completed his medical, there's a fee agreed, £7 million, with Swansea personal terms in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Brendan Rodgers has said about Celtic signings

“Brendan Rodgers has said all along he can only leave Celtic if Celtic bring a replacement striker in. So it could leave Celtic scrambling as the day progresses. Remember, 11pm deadline here in Scotland. They have submitted another bid for the Hammarby winger, Sebastian Tounekti, £5.2 million.

“Now, again, it's an area Celtic really need to strengthen in and a similar position there. If he comes in, then perhaps Yang's move to Birmingham could be sanctioned as well. So safe to say there's still a lot of work for Celtic to do between now and 11pm. It's not looking great at the moment, but still plenty of time.”

At the striker position were Idah to go, it would leave inexperienced duo Shin Yamada and Johnny Kenny as out and out senior options. Daizen Maeda can also be utilised through the middle, with Kyogo still not replaced after his winter departure.