Jakub Kaluzinski has emerged as a top target for Celtic this summer. | Getty Images

Celtic are hoping to improve their midfield options in the summer transfer window

Scottish Champions Celtic are expected to join the race to sign Polish wonderkid Jakub Kałuziński this summer.

Turkish outlet Sporx understands that the Hoops are huge admirers of the 21-year-old midfielder, who starred for Antalyaspor during a 10th place finish in the Turkish Super Liga last term.

Kałuziński is a box to box, all-action midfielder, tipped to star for the Polish national team in years to come. The youngster, who made a name for himself at local side Lechia Gdańsk between 2020 and 2023, arrived at Antalyaspor last summer after a series of impressive performances in the Ekstraklasa, Poland’s top-flight.

He has represented his nation regularly at U19, U20 and U21 level and was recently introduced to the provisional senior squad for Euro 2024, where he made his competitive debut in a pre-tournament friendly against Ukraine.

Kałuziński did not make the final squad for Euro 2024 but his 31 appearances in his debut campaign in Turkey have earmarked him as a future star and it is believed that Spanish La Liga side Real Valladolid are one of the frontrunners to sign the star, valued at around £4m.

The Spanish side, owned by Brazil legend Ronaldo, are currently in the process of building a team that can compete in the top-flight after a second place finish in the Segunda Division last term.

The club have money to invest in the team following Ronaldo’s takeover in June and reports in Turkey understand that Valladolid have submitted an opening offer of around £2m. That initial bid is expected to be knocked back and it is also understood that Celtic are watching the situation closely.

The Parkhead scouts have been keeping close eyes on the midfielder for a number of years and see him as a potential replacement for last season’s loanee Paulo Bernardo, if a deal cannot be reached with Benfica.