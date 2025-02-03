The Celtic transfer decision that will have Rangers saying 'blimey' but bigger threat could emerge from call
Chris Sutton has warned Rangers that bitter rivals Celtic could emerge from the January transfer window in a stronger position - even without departed talisman Kyogo Furuhashi.
The Hoops icon insists he can’t envisage Philippe Clement’s side clawing their way back into the Scottish Premiership title race this season, despite the gap at the top of the table being cut to 10 points.
And while some Ibrox eyebrow raising will be currently taking place after their rivals lost such an influential figure, who often caused chaos for the Rangers defence on derby day in Glasgow, Sutton believes Celtic could still land a potential upgrade on the Japanese striker.
He also reckons that you’ll be hard-pressed to find many Gers supporters who retain full belief in their quest to wrestle back the trophy this term.
Speaking to GlasgowWorld via Gambling Zone, Sutton said: “Maybe they'll see Kyogo going at Celtic and think, ‘Blimey,’ but we need to judge Celtic at the end of the window. They may end up bringing someone in who is better than Kyogo, but that's going to have to be some player.
“I said before, they've got to win every game. They've got to beat Celtic twice and still hope that Celtic drop points elsewhere, but they literally have to win every game, and I don't think there's a Rangers fan out there who thinks that they can win it, but all they've got to do is keep chipping away.
“It is 10 points, but Celtic have got that game in hand, of course, and I think the goal difference, Celtic are 20-something better off. It looks unlikely for Rangers.”
