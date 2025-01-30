Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield Wednesday transfer link has emerged over the Celtic hero.

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly finalising a deal to bring former Celtic Invincible Stuart Armstrong back to the UK before the transfer window closes.

The experienced 32-year-old midfielder, who joined MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps on a two-year contract back in September, is braced to make a speedy return back across the pond, having played just 11 games for the Canadian outfit.

Armstrong quit English club Southampton last summer, where he made 244 appearances during a successful six-year spell at St Mary’s. According to the Sheffield Star, the Scotland international was previously ‘under consideration’ for the Owls before opting to try his luck in the United States.

Now back on Wednesday’s radar this month, interest in Armstrong has intensified and the EFL Championship club are hoping to conduct business as time moves into the final few days of the window, which is extended this year until February 3.

Twice a treble-winner with the Hoops, Armstrong worked with current Owls boss Danny Röhl during the German’s time as assistant manager to Ralph Hasenhüttl at Southampton.

Further targets have been identified behind the scenes, but Steel City rivals Sheffield United are also admirers of the 51-capped international, who also counts Dundee United among his former clubs.

Armstrong would bring a wealth of experience to Wednesday’s ranks, which could prove vital if they are to mount a promotion push this term. During his time in Glasgow, he was at the centre of a contract dispute before manager Brendan Rodgers helped settle matter after declaring his deep-rooted admiration for the player.

Speaking back in August 2017, Rodgers said: “He is a player I have admired a long time so to have him here for two years is great for us. It gives him a little bit of peace of mind and now he can focus on his football. I felt he always wanted to sign and it was a case of getting it over the line so well done to him, his agent and the club for getting it sorted.”

