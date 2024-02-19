Celtic make transfer demand over star heading for Parkhead exit as agent jets in with departure 'close'
Celtic have made their transfer intentions clear over Liel Abada, according to reports.
The winger looks set to leave the Hoops, having been with them since the summer of 2021. Boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed the Israeli star is not in the right frame of mind to compete for Celtic right now, amid the conflict between his homeland and Hamas.
Reports had emerged that MLS clubs are keen to sign him, with Rodgers also admitting Abada might need to move. And Sport5 claim Abada's agent is jetting into Glasgow for crucial talks, the outlet insisting 'there is a problem with the transfer fee that Celtic demands.'
The Hoops are not said to be interested in a loan move but a departure 'is indeed close.' Rodgers said last week: "I'm really empathetic towards the issue that he has.
"It's more than football, it's at a human level and we have to respect that. He's training, he's working but as I said it's all about the mind and if you're not quite right or ready then I can't take any risk with him and protect the squad as well.
"People can talk about what's going on there and then forget about it but that's the reality for him - that's his life. Every day and night, families in a war. So it's a really tough situation for him and on a human level I have empathy for him.
"It's my job and we'll do that as I have with a number of players before, take the human aspect, and look after him. When he's ready, if he's ever ready, he'll give us everything.
"Might he have to look for a move or a loan? It's a possibility, we'll see. We'll work together on it."