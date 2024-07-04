Celtic transfer exit sealed as electrifying star with 'immense' talent makes summer move
Marco Tilio has been hailed a highly-rated talent with pace to burn after sealing another loan exit from Celtic.
The Australian winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Melbourne City, who he left for Parkhead last summer. After signing a five-year deal at the Premiership champions, he made two sub appearances for Celtic before heading back to the A-League.
His loan was disrupted by injury but Melbourne City know enough about his top qualities to take him back to Australia for the duration of the 24/25 campaign. Head of Football, Michael Petrillo: “We’re thrilled to have Marco re-join the team for the upcoming season.
“We all know exactly what he’s capable of, and we strongly believe his technical skill, electrifying pace and attacking threat will be invaluable this season. Unfortunately, he suffered a frustrating season with injury in 2023/24, but we’re happy to secure the loan and we’re confident we’ll see the very best of Marco throughout the 2024/25 season.”
Head Coach, Aurelio Vidmar explained: “Marco is a fantastic player with immense talent. His return is a huge positive for us as we prepare for the upcoming campaign.
“We’re confident that he will make a significant impact on the field and help us achieve our goals. We look forward to seeing him in action during pre-season.”
Tilio added: “I’m so happy that I can extend my stay at City, this Club has always felt like home to me, and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch and contribute to the team.
“Last season was a difficult one for me with injury, but I’ve been working hard to come back stronger and I’m looking forward to making more memorable moments together with my teammates and the City fans.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.