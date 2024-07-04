The Australian winger managed just two substitute appearances last season | SNS

The star spent time away from Celtic last season and another transfer is sealed.

Marco Tilio has been hailed a highly-rated talent with pace to burn after sealing another loan exit from Celtic.

The Australian winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Melbourne City, who he left for Parkhead last summer. After signing a five-year deal at the Premiership champions, he made two sub appearances for Celtic before heading back to the A-League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His loan was disrupted by injury but Melbourne City know enough about his top qualities to take him back to Australia for the duration of the 24/25 campaign. Head of Football, Michael Petrillo: “We’re thrilled to have Marco re-join the team for the upcoming season.

“We all know exactly what he’s capable of, and we strongly believe his technical skill, electrifying pace and attacking threat will be invaluable this season. Unfortunately, he suffered a frustrating season with injury in 2023/24, but we’re happy to secure the loan and we’re confident we’ll see the very best of Marco throughout the 2024/25 season.”

Head Coach, Aurelio Vidmar explained: “Marco is a fantastic player with immense talent. His return is a huge positive for us as we prepare for the upcoming campaign.

“We’re confident that he will make a significant impact on the field and help us achieve our goals. We look forward to seeing him in action during pre-season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tilio added: “I’m so happy that I can extend my stay at City, this Club has always felt like home to me, and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch and contribute to the team.