Celtic man Luis Palma's father Don Enrique Palma has suggested an exit for his son in the future is a possibility. The winger has made a slow start to the new season in the Scottish Premiership.

He made 36 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops in the last campaign, 28 of which came in the league, and he scored 10 goals. The attacker has since played four times this term and isn’t guaranteed a starting position at the moment under Brendan Rodgers.

Social media in his homeland suggested he has been left out of Honduras’ most recent international games due to a lack of discipline. However, his dad has denied this and said: "That is false. You should not pay attention to anything that appears on social media because a lot of it is false. Luis made the decision to withdraw and everything is fine. He is with Celtic right now and he will focus on being there until the end of the year. There may be a transfer, but what happens with him depends on his work."

"We have to remember the other players in the team are doing very well. It's just a matter of working hard to get the manager's trust again and that is his mentality. He has to show the way.

"Things are going well for his team. There is no difference ofopinionor anything like that, he just has to wait for his opportunity to come. Last year, he also had a slump, but worked hard and got through it. He is not sad about the situation because he knows the season is just starting and there are so many games left including in the Champions League."

Under contract at Celtic until 2028

Palma, who is 24-years-old, still has a few years left on his contract at Celtic. Therefore, they are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon and can wait for the right offer to come in for his services if they are to consider letting him go.

Prior to his move to Scotland, he spent three years in Greece with Aris. He was a hit during his time in the Super League and found the net on 17 occasions in 52 games.

He rose up through the academy at Vida in his native country and broke into their first-team. The La Ceiba-born man also had a loan spell away in America at Real Monarchs back in 2019 to get some experience under his belt with Real Salt Lake’s second team.

Regarding his lack of minutes at Celtic, Palma said last month: “I was injured in the first game of the season and you have to take that into account. It has taken me a while to get back, and also, my Celtic teammates are doing really well at the moment.

"So I just have to wait for the opportunity to get back. I am now concentrating on the two games for the national team and we are desperate to bounce back because it hurt us not to qualify for the Copa America.

"We have to do well in this tournament and particularly show how strong we are in our home games. For me, I am certainly relishing the opportunity to play for my country again."