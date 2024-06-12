Scotland's Tommy Conway has a late chance on his debut.

The Bristol City forward is a transfer target for Rangers and Celtic.

Tommy Conway could be a lowball Rangers and Celtic transfer option.

The Bristol City and Scotland international is in the final 12 months of his contract at the EFL club, and talks over an extension have failed to bring a new deal. After injury to Lyndon Dykes, he has been called into Scotland contention at Euro 2024.

Conway could leave on a pre-contract basis in the new year and the English Championship, with a cross-border fee costing just £300k. According to the Daily Record, Rangers and Celtic are both monitoring the situation.

An ideal outcome for Bristol City if he doesn’t sign a new deal is he does well at Euro 2024 and clinches a summer move. However, it’s claimed “A move to Scotland would be City’s worst nightmare because if they were to sell him in England they would be able to demand a significant seven figure fee.”

Speaking after his Scotland debut last week, Conway said: “Playing for my country is the pinnacle for me and making my family proud, let alone going to a Euros. It’s the most proud I’ve ever been.

“We’re working around trying to get my family out there and, one way or another, they’ll be there, no doubt. Before I went on I had a little look around and gave them a little wave before I came on. That’s the most important thing for me. To see their faces, to see how proud they are of me to come on.

“I honestly can’t put into words how much it means to me and I know my granddad will be looking down proud. So yeah, a really proud moment and hopefully we can do them proud in Germany as well.

“That’s what’s going through your head when you’re about to go on the pitch, you think about all the late nights that they took me to training when I was in Bristol. An hour and a half there and an hour and a half back, three times a week.