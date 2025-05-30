Celtic are claimed by the player himself to have had transfer interest in him.

Celtic pursuits of an attacker have been given some hope with news his club have a clear aim this summer.

Michel-Ange Balikwisha has been rumoured as a Hoops target throughout the campaign that ended in a Premiership and League Cup double. He is currently with Royal Antwerp but interest in his services is heating up after. Balikwisha only played 18 times in the season due to injury but has still netted four goals with three assists, taking his overall tally to 29 and 17 for the Belgian outfit.

Now Voetbal have suggested that Antwerp’s big motto this summer will be player sales. That is good news for Celtic, who are mentioned in the report as a suitor for the winger who could be sold this summer.

Celtic transfer boost

The report reads: “Generating money, that is the main motto for Antwerp in 2025. The financial situation is well known. Despite the ambition to become self-supporting as soon as possible, Paul Gheysens still (too) often puts in a hefty amount of pocket money. A first strategy is to drastically reduce costs, starting with the players' wage bill.

“In addition, the oldest club in our country has a core of players that has quite a lot of transfer value. Not everything Marc Overmars touches turns to gold, but for Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Mahamdou Doumbia, Senne Lammens and Zeno Van Den Bosch together, the Dutchman hopes to reach a return of around 30 million euros. It would provide economic breathing space, although the question arises as to what would be left in terms of sport. After all, Jaïro Riedewald and Milan Smits are out of contract, while winter loanees Mohamed Bayo, Olivier Deman and Kadan Young are returning to their parent clubs.

“There is also a threat of a large crater in the forward line . If Janssen actually leaves, Antwerp will lose its coat rack and top scorer of the past three years. For a similar profile, they will have to dig deep(er) into their pockets again. Even that will not be enough, because the team will also be thin on the flanks. Balikwisha will most likely leave and Gyrano Kerk could also cash in on his statistics.”

Transfer interest from Celtic confirmed

Earlier this year, Balikwisha affirmed that Celtic wanted to sign him when discussing his injury problems He is quoted by the Celtic Star as saying: “Without the injuries I have had this season, I probably wouldn’t be at Antwerp anymore. I suffered a meniscus in the 2024 winter transfer window. And last summer, Celtic, Lille and Lens came knocking and I was out again at a bad time.

“I don’t know whether I will leave this summer. The chairman and Marc Overmars will be in charge of that in the coming weeks. How I end the play-offs will determine a lot. If I continue on this path with the way I am playing, things can go quickly. And if it turns our tomorrow that my Antwerp story is coming to an end, then I hope to sign elsewhere in time, so that I can play a farewell match to the fans.”