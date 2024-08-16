Celtic host Kilmarnock in the opening match of the new William Hill Scottish Premiership season on Sunday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The latest headlines for Celtic and Rangers ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Celtic and Rangers are both back in action this weekend as the Scottish League Cup returns.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are off to a perfect start in the Scottish Premiership and will be hoping to replicate their recent win over Hibs when they host the Edinburgh side at Parkhead this Sunday.

As for Rangers, their Champions League disappointment will still be lingering, and their next challenge is St Johnstone in the League Cup on Saturday. With both Glasgow teams at home this weekend, let’s take a look at the latest news headlines before they return to action.

Celtic star backed for Premier League future

Celtic finally got a permanent deal for Adam Idah over the line this week and have brought the striker in on a five-year contract. After his successful loan stint last season, the Hoops have worked hard behind the scenes to reach an agreement with Norwich City, which involves a £9.5 million payout.

Celtic will have Idah at their disposal moving forwards but former manager Johannes Hoff Thorup believes the 23-year-old could have a a future in the Premier League after his time in Scotland. Thorup was keen to see Idah remain at Carrow Road but he has weighed in on the transfer.

“A good deal for everyone. I know they are happy in Celtic. I know he's happy. And I think also that people around here are happy,” the Dane said (via Pink Un). “He's been in the Premier League before, of course, and also scored goals, but I see him as a potential Premier League striker with his attributes, his physique, his power, definitely.

“I wish him all the best, and I hope that he can perform well in Celtic. And I hope that he can from there take the next step in his career, because I definitely think he has the skills to do it. I would have wanted him to stay, but I think it fell out in a good way.”

Hutton weighs in on Jefte red

Rangers were left crushed following their exit from the Champions League earlier this week. After going down to ten men following a Jefté red card, the Light Blues eventually suffered a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Dynamo Kyiv.

Philippe Clement’s new Brazilian signing was issued his second yellow half shortly after half-time and Alan Hutton believes the sending off is what started Rangers’ collapse, but he has gotten behind Jefté following the incident.

“To get your second yellow card for that, I watched it and when the ball came in he’s got such a high leap, when he did go for the ball he was head and shoulders above,” the former Gers defender told Football Insider.

“His arms were down by his side, they weren’t out, he didn’t fling out an elbow and the referee didn’t even give himself any time to react, just immediately gave the second yellow and he was off. From that point on it was always going to be a difficult task for Rangers.

“The game was more open, there was space for the Dynamo players and they get the two goals. It was a real shame for the game to end in that manner.”