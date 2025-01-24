Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brendan Rodgers has addressed Celtic’s current transfer situation with two big deals pending.

With just days left before the January transfer window slams shut, Celtic are pushing through some final deals. The Hoops are expected to welcome back former Parkhead star Jota, who is due to make his return from Rennes just 18 months after his initial Celtic exit.

In a further unrelated move, Kyogo Furuhashi is also waiting to be unveiled at Rennes. The Ligue 1 side are due to confirm the £10 million purchase of the Japanese international, who has contributed 85 goals and 19 assists in 165 appearances for Celtic overall.

It has been reported that the Hoops are holding fire on signing off completely on Kyogo’s exit, as they wait for everything to be confirmed with Jota. Amid the wait for these announcements to go public, Brendan Rodgers has spoken out on both transfer situations.

Rodgers discusses Kyogo exit ‘issues’

Rodgers has revealed that Kyogo ‘expressed interest’ to leave Parkhead ‘a number of months back’, which is something Celtic started to pay attention to and action.

“Obviously then that expression becomes stronger and then it gets to this stage where he clearly wants to leave and we have to then do a deal and look to finalise that for him,” the manager said during his latest press conference.

“He’s been an incredible player for the club in the three-and-a-half years he’s been here and, like I said, he’s not someone we wanted to lose. But we have to accept where he’s at and after the work that he’s done to give to Celtic, and his age and where he’s at, we have to accept that.”

Rodgers continued to discuss how the timing of Kyogo’s exit has not been ideal. Celtic are currently in hot pursuit of another Scottish Premiership title and their Champions League run has also provided them with a huge opportunity. Following their win over Young Boys, the Hoops have guaranteed themselves a place in the knockout play-offs as they fight to progress to the next round.

“There’s obviously issues around the timing. But we have been aware so it’s not something that has just been sprung on us. We understand that we were going to lose him and that we have to replace that quality to keep the team moving forward. It’s something that’s been going on in a little while and hopefully we come out of the window with a stronger squad.”

Jota Celtic return pending

Jota initially left Celtic in the summer of 2023 for £25 million but after spells in Saudi Arabia and France, he is now due to return to his old stomping ground.

Rodgers also touched on the Jota news, confirming that the move is ‘not finalised yet’ but the club hold out hope that it’s just a matter of time before all the ends are tied up.

“It’s not finalised yet. But a player who clearly would be an incredible addition to our squad given what he’s done here before and his qualities. Hopefully we can complete that in the next 24 hours.”