Celtic fans will have to bide their time to catch another glimpse of new signing Jota due to a UEFA ruling

Celtic fans eager to catch a second glimpse of returning star Jota will have to bide their time a little longer - with the Portuguese winger not eligible to face Aston Villa in their last Champions League League Phase clash at Villa Park on Wednesday.

UEFA rules mean the 25-year-old - signed from French outfit Rennes in a deal worth £8.4million - won’t be included in Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops squad for the short journey to the Midlands this week - but he CAN be registered in time for the knockout stages.

The news will come as a huge boost to the Scottish champions, who qualified for the next round of Europe’s premier competition for the first time in 12 years.

Supporters can instead expect to see Jota make his second debut for the Parkhead club against managerless Motherwell at Fir Park this Sunday, but supporters have been warned they won’t see a different player to last time around by the man himself.

Speaking in his press conference after being unveiled as a Celtic player again on Monday evening, the former Benfica attacker explained: “I wouldn't say I'm much different. I'm obsessed about football and I always aim to have success and give happiness and joy to the people who come to the stadium. And to me, my family. In the end of the day it will always be about that. I wouldn't say I'm different. I've had quite a long journey but in football terms my goal and aim is still the same.

“Physically it’s not my best moment but that will come quickly with minutes and games I’m just getting to know some of the lads. Only nine remain since the last time. There’s a lot of talent, room for improvement and undertone orders of Brendan room to develop.”

The opportunity to play under Brendan Rodgers was also at the forefront of Jota’s decision to head back to Glasgow’s east end, adding: “He was a key part of the move. I had a couple of talks with him. I understood his ideas and philosophy. He is a great manager and we are on the move to great things.

“I’m buzzing (to be back). It feels like home and for me that’s something I was aiming for. Going to Lennoxtown felt nostalgic - like I’d never left. It’s never easy, all the decisions have ups and downs and you need to be smart. But once I had time to think I understood this was the best step for my career. It feels right.”

Jota might be the club’s new poster boy, but his arrival spelled the end of the road for Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi who completed a £10 million exit to Rennes on the same day.

Asked about his decision to move on from the club after winning eight trophies in the space of three-and-a-half years, Jota said: “Yeah, Kyogo is someone I had a very good relationship with on the pitch. This is football, everything changes from one moment to another. I wish I could still play with him a few more times but the wheel of football is always changing.”