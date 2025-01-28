Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He counts Celtic, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund amongst his former clubs.

A former Celtic, Wolves and Aston Villa man has returned to football in a unique role at a European giant.

Spending eight years at Celtic as a player between 1997-2005, Paul Lambert won eight trophies including four league titles, and was part of the squad that made the UEFA Cup final in 2003. He is fondly remembered by Hoops fans and has moved into management post-playing days.

Lambert managed Aston Villa between 2012-15 before moving onto Blackburn Rovers followed by Wolves. He has been out of work since a stint at Ipswich Town ended in 2021, having also had time at Livingston, Wycombe, Colchester United, Norwich City and Stoke City. Another of his ex-clubs is Borussia Dortmund, who he played for prior to joining Celtic.

There, he won the Champions League and has held the European giants from Germany close to heart ever since. Lambert has been appointed their technical director in the Asia-Pacific region. He said on social media: “Thrilled to announce my new role as Technical Director, Asia-Pacific, for Borussia Dortmund Football Club (BVB).

“This is an exciting opportunity to extend BVB’s renowned youth development philosophy across the region, building strong partnerships, activating existing sporting relationships, and delivering coaching expertise that helps young talent thrive both on and off the field.

“I’ve just returned from a thoroughly rewarding few days in Chennai, where we partnered a cultural exchange with Wynnum Wolves FC from Brisbane and the Murugappa Youth Football Academy (MYFA). It was inspiring to see young players from such diverse backgrounds training, competing, and, most importantly, building friendships through football.

“Watching them come together underscored the universal language of sport and its power to unite communities. At Borussia Dortmund, our philosophy extends beyond football excellence.

“It’s about developing fantastic human beings alongside potential first-team players. I’m excited to bring this ethos to Australasia, working with clubs, brands, leagues, and young players to build long-term success.

“Looking ahead, I’m eager to collaborate with those who share the same passion for football’s ability to inspire, unite, and transform. If you’re in the region and looking to develop your club or community through partnerships or coaching excellence, let’s connect. Together, we can create pathways that foster talent and make a meaningful difference.”