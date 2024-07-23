Celtic transfer move gets Champions League approval as new recruit left with 'buzzing' Parkhead feeling
Kasper Schmeichel’s move to Celtic has been met with a thumbs up - as he is filled with excitement over his Parkhead chances.
The goalkeeper has signed a one-year deal with Brendan Rodgers’ side after time at Anderlecht. He worked with the Celtic boss while at Leicester City and the 37-year-old arrives at a club awaiting Champions League football this season.
Their official X account has taken notice of the move and shared a photo of the keeper in America wearing Celtic colours, offering a simple thumbs up to the move. Schmeichel himself can’t wait to get started. He said: “They’ve made it really easy to integrate. From a football perspective, I’m lucky that I’ve worked with the boss before so I know his style and his principles so it’s not completely foreign to me.
“I’m buzzing to be here. Once I spoke to the boss it was exactly what I wanted. I’m really happy to be here and can’t wait to get started. I think the biggest challenge is always making sure you perform. And that’s what I’m here to do.
"I’ve got a job to be the best I can be for the team, to help this team keep winning, keep progressing. It’s a new kind of experience for me as I’m coming into a team that has a huge history of winning, and that hasn’t been something I’ve had too many times in my life.
"So I’m looking forward to the challenge of being at a club that’s used to excellence, that’s used to having the highest of standards and that’s the kind of thing I thrive on. I’m looking forward to being a part of that."
