Approval has come from the Champions League for a Celtic transfer move.

Kasper Schmeichel’s move to Celtic has been met with a thumbs up - as he is filled with excitement over his Parkhead chances.

The goalkeeper has signed a one-year deal with Brendan Rodgers’ side after time at Anderlecht. He worked with the Celtic boss while at Leicester City and the 37-year-old arrives at a club awaiting Champions League football this season.

Their official X account has taken notice of the move and shared a photo of the keeper in America wearing Celtic colours, offering a simple thumbs up to the move. Schmeichel himself can’t wait to get started. He said: “They’ve made it really easy to integrate. From a football perspective, I’m lucky that I’ve worked with the boss before so I know his style and his principles so it’s not completely foreign to me.

“I’m buzzing to be here. Once I spoke to the boss it was exactly what I wanted. I’m really happy to be here and can’t wait to get started. I think the biggest challenge is always making sure you perform. And that’s what I’m here to do.

"I’ve got a job to be the best I can be for the team, to help this team keep winning, keep progressing. It’s a new kind of experience for me as I’m coming into a team that has a huge history of winning, and that hasn’t been something I’ve had too many times in my life.