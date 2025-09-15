The striker has played against Celtic in the last 12 months on Premiership business

Celtic have been backed to make a move for one of their league rivals after another impressive display over the weekend.

The Hoops have raised eyebrows for their lack of business in the striker department during the summer transfer window. Kelechi Iheanacho arrived as a free agent after Adam Idah had been sold to Swansea City, while Kyogo has still not been fully replaced following a winter exit.

One star that club hero Chris Sutton would like to see Celtic sign is Kieron Bowie. The forward has been called up with the Scotland national team and provided a focal point for Hibs under head coach David Gray, scoring at the weekend in a 3-3 draw versus Dundee United. Celtic have been backed to make a move for him, having already been declared as having got the better of key defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Chris Sutton on Celtic transfer move for Kieron Bowie

Sutton said on Sky Sports: “Yeah, Celtic would have seen plenty of him now and I wonder whether eventually they'll make the move for him. I remember him last season when he had a performance against Celtic and really roughed Cameron Carter-Vickers up, which is not an easy thing to do, but he did do. I love his aggression, eye for a goal and he looks to be an outstanding young player. David Gray must be absolutely delighted he's got him at his disposal.”

Head coach Gray loves working with the forward, saying after he was called up by Scotland for the September international window: “A lot has been made about Kieron and his performances of late. All he can do is keep doing what he’s been doing. I’m delighted for him for the recognition. I think he deserves it for what he has done.

“I have said before there is a lot to come from Kieron so this will do his confidence a lot of good. When it comes to him going away we will wish him all the best but that is an extra bonus for him on a personal level. My job is obviously to try to get the best out of him for Thursday.”

Steve Clarke on Kieron Bowie

Scotland head coach, Steve Clarke, also likes the look of the Hibs forward. He said: “At the time Ben Doak was the one who was getting the big mentions, but Kieron caught my eye a few times playing for the under-21s, I’ve kept an eye on him since.

“He moved to Hibs, picked up a serious injury, missed a lot of last season, but finished the season quite well, came into the camp in the summer, and I was impressed with him in camp. I have watched him a few times at the start of this season and he’s done very well. I’m always trying to make the squad deeper to give me more options.

“Kieron’s one who’s worked through the ranks, he’s caught my eye, he started the season well, deserves a place in the squad and hopefully, if he gets the chance to be on the pitch, he does what he does.”