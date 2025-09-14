Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been reacting to his side’s 2-1 Premiership victory over Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists new Bhoy Kelechi Iheanacho will “only get better” once he gets up to full speed with his teammates after converting a decisive 96th minute penalty against Kilmarnock.

The Hoops ran out 2-1 winners at Rugby Park to return to the Premiership summit on goal different courtesy of Iheanacho’s perfectly taken VAR-awarded spot-kick deep into stoppage time.

In what was a pulsating encounter in East Ayrshire, the visitors had huffed and puffed prior to breaking the deadlock after 56 minutes through Daizen Maeda’s diving header, but David Watson levelled for the hosts with seven minutes left to set up a grandstand finish.

There was to be late drama when referee John Beaton went across to the pitch side monitor after James Forrest’s shot struck the hand of Lewis Mayo, with the Killie defender deemed to have had his arm in an ‘unnatural position’.

After some deliberation, it was left to former Manchester City and Leicester star Iheanacho - written off by large swathes of the Hoops support as a post-transfer window ‘panic buy’ - to rifle high past Max Stryjek into the net.

The goal sparked bedlam amongst the travelling support, half of whom had delayed their arrival into the stadium until the 12th minute in protest against the club’ board.

Brendan Rodgers hails ‘big win’ vs Kilmarnock as debutants earn praise

Speaking post-match, Rodgers said: “I was really pleased for him. The last penalty he took was for me at Wembley when we beat Man City in the Community Shield. He stuck that one away and that was a big moment for him there, and for the supporters and everyone else.

“There’s no doubt he’s got big moments in him and once he gets fitter he’s only going to get better. Obviously our penalty taker has been off the pitch, Benji (Nygren) wanted to take it and he had the confidence which is great.

“But the moment was there for Kelechi. I know what he brings, the confidence he brings and what a goal would do for him, so I’m delighted for him and for the team in particular because it’s been a long couple of weeks. It’s a big win for us.”

Rodgers also lauded the contribution of winger Sebastian Tounekti, who produced a man of the match performance on his debut for the champions.

He added: “Sebastian was so excited - he was so good for his first game. He's brilliant. He has that physicality and speed. He can do everything really and he plays with joy, which is what it is about and we've been looking for that quality.

“The new guys probably don't know the importance of a win here. It's not easy. The pitch, Kilmarnock are well-organised, there are some good players in there that make it difficult and a direct style.

“But we stood up to that and got the win. For us, it's controlling what we can control and we have the confidence to come through. It's still very early in the season. We've started well in the league with our four wins and a draw and we're only going to get better.”